It’s an issue that most of us see every day.
In parks, on streets, on benches or other places around town, there’s no doubt that the homeless issue is always visible in Grand Junction and throughout Mesa County.
But in 2021, a horrific, tragic incident in Grand Junction brought some humanity back into the spotlight.
Warren Barnes, a homeless man with a kind heart and warm smile, was murdered. A gruesome murder, the type that shocks the community and serves as a reminder that these kinds of hideous crimes can and do happen here.
In March, the remains of a body were discovered and from that point, the details of the murder, which include the fact that the body was dismembered, continued to shock the community.
The case started with a report of human remains found in a plastic bag, which led to the arrest of the 19-year-old Brian Cohee Jr. of Grand Junction.
Cohee is charged with felony murder, as well as charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body.
The body was identified as 69-year-old Warren Barnes.
The details of the crime were gruesome and disturbing. According to the affidavit, Cohee allegedly drove around searching for a victim. Investigators said Cohee told them that he was specifically was targeting the homeless community because he thought it would not attract much attention.
After the murder of Barnes, many in the downtown community came forward with stories of the kind-hearted man who would frequent the area.
Many in the downtown area were distraught that such a friendly man was murdered.
A makeshift memorial was constructed near Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books, where Barnes would oftentimes sit and read, and feed the birds.
The one message from the people who knew Barnes was that he was more than just a homeless man, he was part of their community and he will be missed.
In November, after the city gave permission, a permanent memorial was installed in the breezeway between the two businesses.
Tim Navin, a 39-year-old Fruita metal artist, volunteered his time to building the memorial, which included a chair and a sculpture of a stack of metal books that included some of Barnes’ favorite authors.
Monique Lanotti, owner of Monique’s Bridal, was one of the businesses owners who became friends with Barnes.
It was an emotional day for her and others on the day the memorial was installed.
“Anyone who knew Warren knew he was way more than just some homeless guy,” she said then.
Cohee is being held at Mesa County Jail as the case progresses through the judicial system.
Last month, The Daily Sentinel published a series of articles looking at the homeless issue.
It was a revealing look at how Grand Junction City Council plans to address this issue in years to come, as well as how the Grand Junction PoliceDepartment and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office work to get help for those people in need.
This problem faces communities, large and small, around the country. It will continue to be visible in this community.
The Warren Barnes murder was a supreme tragedy that served as just one reminder that the homeless and transient population needs solutions.