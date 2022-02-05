Andrea Thomas hasn’t let grief define her.
But grief has tormented her, haunted her and, for the past 3 1/2 years, grief has molded her into a champion and a voice for those who can no longer speak.
Thomas is blunt and honest and opens her story of grief like a best-selling novel.
Even though her story has all the elements of a classic work of fiction, her true story is sad, tragic and laced with evil.
The culprit of evilness is the drug fentanyl and the menacing drug dealers who are responsible for killing thousands.
One of those who died was her 32-year-old daughter Ashley Romero.
It’s a tragic story, a heartbreaking story of addiction.
It’s Ashley’s death and the young life of her son Daniel — Andrea’s grandson — that have led Andrea on a mission to spread information and awareness about fentanyl.
Andrea’s life changed when Ashley died on June 11, 2018.
It was the night of Ashley’s memorial service that gave Andrea the direction and motivation for this mission.
In that grief- stricken day, where unrelenting waves of sadness and torment washed over the family, a group of Andrea’s loyal friends pulled her aside.
They then pulled up an online public service announcement from the Grand Junction Police Department. The message was simple and there was a photo of two little pills.
“I knew when I saw that, it wasn’t just my daughter who lost her life. I knew there had to be others,” Andrea said.
It was a single blue oxycodone pill, that killed Ashley. But this tiny pill was spiked with fentanyl brought in from Mexico.
The man who was indicted for selling Ashley the poison-laced pill would be convicted in April 2021 of killing Jonathan Ellington of Carbondale.
Details of Bruce Holder’s drug dealing are pure evil and even talking about him, it’s easy to see how close to the surface Andrea’s anger resides.
GRIEF-STRICKEN MOTIVATION
The morning after laying Ashley to rest, Andrea’s grief was overwhelming. But so was her new motivation.
“That morning, when all that was over and all you wanted to do is pull the covers over your head and not get out of bed, I knew my friends were still here.
“So I got up and started making phone calls immediately with a cup of coffee, and we started talking to other parents,” she said.
There’s a steadfast resolve in her voice when she talks about this mission and the nonprofit she founded with D’Ann Hopkins, who lost a brother to suicide — Voices of Awareness Foundation.
Educating, spreading information, advocating for stricter laws, Andrea’s life has been a non-stop conveyor belt of work since her daughter’s death.
“When you lose a child, you become a different version of yourself,” she said in that heart-wrenching honesty based in keeping her daughter’s memory alive. “For me, my daughter’s death, I feel like it was a calling. There’s purpose behind her passing and I feel like she’s really doing the work herself.”
Over the past several weeks and months, Thomas has taken her foundation’s message on the road, speaking to Mesa County Commissioners, political representatives and even Colorado’s Attorney General.
This is a fight, a quest, to save as many people as possible through education and awareness.
It’s a mission and a battle she conducts in her spare time.
Spare time? It’s something she has little of but she finds the time. She has a full-time job as the operations manager for the family business, and she’s raising Daniel, which includes homeschooling the young boy. And she’s the executive director of Voices for Awareness.
But there is no complaining.
“I get phone calls from moms in the middle of the night. I never turn my phone off.”
She’s spoke to hundreds of other parents of victims that have been poisoned by fentanyl.
Hundreds of mothers who buried a child because of this deadly drug.
Addiction is the tragic part of this story and most of these sad tales. And the evil people who fuel that addiction will always be at the heart of the problem.
“There’s always going to be addiction,” Andrea said. “You have to have a perspective for the result you’re trying to achieve. If you can make a difference and keep someone from even trying fentanyl or let their parents know that this information is available to them, that’s the goal.”
A CHANGED LIFE
Andrea is quite honest saying this mission has impacted her life in many ways.
“I feel fortunate that this mission, so to speak, was presented to me and I was able to walk through those doors,” she said. “It was probably a lifesaver for me to find something positive.
“You wonder sometimes with such sorrow how you can ever see joy again.”
Andrea pauses, searching for the right words, making sure her emotions are in check.
“To know that I might be helping someone, maybe saving a life, you can find some joy in that and know that your child didn’t die in vain.”
Daniel and her other two grandchildren also bring Andrea joy on a daily basis.
It’s those grandchildren who chase the nightmare clouds that came from her daughter’s death.
“I just want parents to know that one pill can kill and they need to be informed about fentanyl,” she said. “It’s very prevalent and it’s accessible.”
FRUSTRATING CONVICTION
Andrea is frustrated that Ashley’s death may never have the satisfying resolution of Holder being convicted in her death.
Like all other aspects of the mission, Andrea also has a firm understanding of the legal system.
“Our local DEA did a fantastic job with the investigation, and they reached out to our family. So to us, they are forever angels and will always be part of our family.”
Yes, Andrea wishes Holder would have been tried in Ashley’s death, but there’s still a level of vindication.
“To know that he can’t harm anyone else is huge because he was responsible for more deaths than just my daughter,” she said.
Ashley’s case was part of five federal indictments.
“There had to be a choice. These cases are hard to prosecute and Johnathon Ellington’s case was very clear cut.”
She takes a few seconds to think about that conviction.
“As a mom, you want your daughter’s name to be spoken with all the other victims. You have to work it out and in the end, it’s the result you want. But it’s still difficult.”
Holder is scheduled to be sentenced for Ellington’s death next month. Andrea plans to be in the courtroom and she has her victim impact statement ready.
“I will get to speak at the sentencing,” Andrea said, her voice filled with focus and resolve.
It’s been three years and 239 days since one of the worst days of her life and Andrea Thomas isn’t slowing down.
She hopes to make a difference. She hopes to save lives and she plans to keeping spreading the message about the deadly drug fentanyl.
The death of a child, addicted to drugs, it’s indeed a sad story.
But Andrea can find joy in knowing she’s making a difference by spreading awareness about this evil drug.
And she finds joy in her family and the good memories of a special daughter who was killed by a a single blue pill laced with fentanyl.