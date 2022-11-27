101722 John Howe.jpg
John Howe was recognized by the Bureau of Land Management with its annual "Making a Difference: Lifetime Achievement Award" for his many years of volunteer work.

Mesa County’s mountain bike trails played a big role in John Howe and his wife choosing to move to Grand Junction in 1991.

When it comes to the many people who have been drawn to the area in more recent years for the same reason, Howe deserves some of the credit for attracting them here, thanks to the time he’s spent alongside other volunteers expanding on the local trail offerings.

Local attorney John Howe is president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. He says it’s been fulfilling to help create a growing inventory of single-track trails in the area. That expansion continues with more trails being developed in the 18 Road area north of Fruita and an expansion of the Kokopelli trail network also planned.
Scott Crabtree

John Howe cruises along a trail at the Lunch Loops.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

John Howe cruises along a trail at the Lunch Loops near Grand Junction. As an avid public lands volunteer, he received the “Making a Difference: Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Bureau of Land Management. Howe was involved with the planning and development of the Good Vibes, Snakeskin and Second Thoughts trails off Little Park Road.