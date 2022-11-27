Mesa County’s mountain bike trails played a big role in John Howe and his wife choosing to move to Grand Junction in 1991.
When it comes to the many people who have been drawn to the area in more recent years for the same reason, Howe deserves some of the credit for attracting them here, thanks to the time he’s spent alongside other volunteers expanding on the local trail offerings.
“He’s not doing it for the recognition. It’s just about providing opportunities for the community,” said Chris Pipkin, outdoor recreation planner with the Bureau of Land Management’s Grand Junction Field Office.
Last year, the BLM decided to give Howe the recognition he wasn’t seeking.
The agency honored him with its annual “Making a Difference: Lifetime Achievement Award” for the many years of volunteer work he engaged in to improve and expand recreation opportunities on public land in the area.
Pipkin, who nominated Howe for the honor, said he was excited the agency chose to recognize all of Howe’s efforts that often seem to go unnoticed.
“We wanted to make sure he understood how valuable his contributions are,” Pipkin said.
Howe said he was surprised by the honor.
He added, “I thought it was really a function of partnerships and people and organizations I’ve been able to work with, through COPMOBA (the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association) and Colorado Canyons Association, that really made that award happen.”
Scott Winans, secretary of the bike trail association board, for which Howe serves as president, said Howe’s award is well-deserved.
“I’ve worked closely with John — very, very closely — for years. I’m sure that the kind of work and end results and attitude that he brought to COPMOBA he brought to CCA activities as well.”
”... He certainly has put in a ton of time and effort and always does it with a pretty darn good attitude. He’s pleasant to work with and a good friend.”
Howe was on the initial board for what at first was Friends of McInnis Canyons and later became Colorado Canyons Association, and was involved with the board for many years before being term-limited.
A job opportunity led to Howe moving to the area. He grew up in Cortez and got a degree from the Colorado School of Mines in geophysical engineering.
He went to work in the oil and gas industry, in what turned out to be a challenging time for that industry as “the market went from bad to worse,” Howe said. He wanted to stay in Colorado and decided to pursue a different career path, getting his law degree at the University of Colorado.
He was working for a law firm in downtown Denver when he came to Grand Junction for a job interview at the law firm where he now works, Hoskin Farina and Kampf.
He said he and his wife, Gail, brought their mountain bikes with them when he came for the interview, and after it was over he asked where they should go biking in the area.
“People sent us over to Mary’s Loop” by Loma, he said. “I was just incredibly impressed by having access to that trail so easily from Grand Junction, whereas in Denver at the time, living in central Denver, you pretty much had to drive anywhere to mountain bike.”
“... Here it seemed like really easy access and a great ride.”
Over time, he felt drawn to contributing and giving back to what he was enjoying in the area by working to improve existing trails and adding more of them, first by participating in trail work days and more recently in a more formal role with the mountain bike trail association.
One project he was heavily engaged with involved the planning and development of the Good Vibes, Snakeskin and Second Thoughts trails off Little Park Road.
“We ended up basically getting those trails in in about a year from conception to opening them up, which was basically a speed record when it comes to new trails.”
He said it’s not unheard of for the process of getting a new trail planned and built to take five or 10 years.
Second Thoughts, where motorized use is allowed, is one of the trails locally that Howe has worked on in tandem with motorized recreationists. The BLM award highlighted Howe’s efforts to foster cooperation between motorized and non-motorized trail users by sharing his talent and experience with other trail user groups. This included helping off-highway vehicle clubs navigate vetting and hiring contractors to complete resource surveys needed for several motorized trail proposals, to evaluate possible biological, paleontological, cultural or other resource impacts. Howe also has worked side-by-side with OHV (Off-Highway Vehicles) club members to build new motorized trails.
Winans said that in the case of the Second Thoughts, Snakeskin and Good Vibes trails project, “John was a great spearhead for that and it was a wonderful end result.”
Such projects can require strategic thinking, grant-writing, contracting for services, on-the-ground scouting of terrain for possible routes, and other work that goes into getting trails planned and built. This is the kind of work Howe has been involved with, and Winans said that at times COPMOBA’s board has made use of Winan’s professional expertise as an attorney to provide some legal perspective and insights when it comes to things such as writing contracts.
”That’s been one thing I bring to the table,” said Howe.
Howe said he thinks one of the reasons he got involved with the bike trail association in the first place was to get out of the office environment and work on trails, but as he got involved on the board, having legal experience has been helpful.
But he said there are a lot of different ways to give back and he encourages people who enjoy outdoor recreation resources and public lands to look for a way to contribute.
“They are really valuable assets to our community,” he said of such amenities.
For people such as Winans and Pipkin, Howe’s award helps highlight the unseen work that goes into trail construction and maintenance, much of it by volunteers.
Winans said the vast majority of trail users aren’t aware of how much effort goes into trail projects. For the bike trail association, the planning and other preparatory work takes far longer than the actual trail construction or maintenance work, he said.
He said people donating their time, something Howe has done “to a monstrous degree,” is how such projects get accomplished.
Pipkin said Howe is willing to do the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous work, such as applying for and managing grants and hiring consultants.
“He understands that that’s how we get to the point where we can actually put tools in the dirt and put trails on the ground,” he said.
Once it is time to build trails, he’s on the ground doing that as well, and also helping run post-construction celebrations, cooking burgers and such for trail volunteers, Pipkin said.
Winans said volunteerism matters and really does benefit the community.
“John has been a shining example of that,” he said.
Said Pipkin, “It’s important for people to understand what goes on behind the scenes (to get trails built) and some of the people who are responsible for making that happen. John certainly has been a leader in that regard.”
Howe said he has been happy to see a growing acceptance of mountain biking and outdoor recreation in general as an economic driver by local governments, after some of those recreationists might have been viewed as more of a fringe element in the 1990s.
He said it’s been fulfilling to be able to help create a growing inventory of single-track trails in the area. That expansion continues, in part with the bike trails association’s involvement, with more trails being developed in the 18 Road area north of Fruita and an expansion of the Kokopelli trail network also planned.
Howe and his wife have two grown children. Daughter Katharine lives in Denver and son Jonah has moved back to Grand Junction; both are graduates of local high schools and the Colorado School of Mines.
Howe continues to enjoy mountain biking locally, but said he also has started doing more gravel-bike riding these days as well.
“At some point I may look at an e-bike,” he said. “I haven’t gotten there.”
He said he thinks there’s room for e-bikes on some mountain bike trails. But he doesn’t support universal access for them and thinks a truly nonmotorized experience should be provided in some places for people who want that. He said it’s also important that e-bike riders follow the rules, in terms or where they are and aren’t allowed.
Howe likely will contine to enjoy the area’s abundant trails for many more years to come. Asked about whether he plans to keep sticking around Grand Junction, he said, “I think it would be really hard to move, and I’m not sure where I’d want to move to, quite frankly.”