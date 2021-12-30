Train derails near downtown Grand Junction By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 3 Fourteen cars carrying coal derailed early Wednesday. No one was injured, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. MCKENZIE LANGE Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelA Union Pacific worker inspects a train that derailed near Pitkin Avenue and 12th Street early Wednesday morning. MCKENZIE LANGE The derailment of 14 cars on a Union Pacific train occurred at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and the cause is currently under investigation. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print About 14 train cars carrying coal derailed Wednesday morning in Grand Junction near Pitkin Avenue and 12th Street, Union Pacific confirmed.No one was injured, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, and no main lines or passenger lines are affected.Union Pacific crews are cleaning up the site and removing the cars, Tysver said. Tysver did not say how long the cleanup work might take. The derailment occurred at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and the cause is currently under investigation. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Robynn Tysver Derail Railway Transports Grand Junction Car Union Derailment Pitkin Ave. Train Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView