About 14 train cars carrying coal derailed Wednesday morning in Grand Junction near Pitkin Avenue and 12th Street, Union Pacific confirmed.

No one was injured, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, and no main lines or passenger lines are affected.

Union Pacific crews are cleaning up the site and removing the cars, Tysver said. Tysver did not say how long the cleanup work might take.

The derailment occurred at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and the cause is currently under investigation.