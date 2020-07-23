Grand Valley transit workers feel they’ve been driving around with substandard protection and pay during the COVID-19 pandemic so they’ll be organizing in downtown Grand Junction on Sunday.
Amalgamated Transit Union chapter 1776 will be calling for hazard and pandemic pay for workers, better protection barriers for drivers and ultraviolet filters to improve current ones and kill the virus, a news release says, as well as on-site testing for drivers. Because the The Grand Valley Regional Transportation Committee received $5.4 million from the CARES act, the union believes some of that money should go to protection.
“I don’t care what they do with the rest of the money as long as they protect their employees,” said ATU 1776 President Judi DeRusha.
TransDev, the company that contracts drivers for Grand Valley Transit, did not provide a comment as of press time.
The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Park and end at 2 p.m. and organizers will also be picketing on the corner of North Avenue and 12th Street.
Workers have plenty of masks that the Mesa County Health Department provided, DeRusha said, but more protection is needed. One of the demands is to replace protective barriers. The current plexiglass barriers equipped in smaller buses cut off at the head and fare box which exposes drivers to coughs and sneezes, DeRusha said. Bigger buses have clear shower curtains that are cut to avoid obstructing mirrors and also leave drivers vulnerable, she added.
“I appreciate the effort but it’s not a permanent solution,” DeRusha said.
DeRusha requested the barriers, UV filtration, and the hazard pay and pandemic leave at a May 27 GVRTC meeting. An amendment that included some of those changes was rejected, according to meeting minutes.
The protest comes over a year after the union authorized, then avoided, a strike over wages in early 2019.
She also said that protecting drivers can be relatively low-cost and more important than debts or renovations that the money might otherwise go to.
“It would be irresponsible to prioritize debt and facilities over driver and passenger health,” DeRusha said.