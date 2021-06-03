It all comes down to money, and who pays.
To Democrats who introduced and support Senate Bill 260, it not only addresses the state’s transportation issues now, but years into the future.
To Republicans who don’t support the bill, it’s just another hand dipping into the pockets of the average Coloradan.
The measure, which is now one step away from reaching the governor’s desk, would impose numerous fees on gasoline sales, delivery trucks, taxi-like services and electric vehicles.
All that in an effort to raise nearly $3.4 billion over the next decade.
House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said the bulk of that money goes to the same place gasoline taxes go now, to fund traditional road and bridge projects.
Garnett, who said no one outside the Capitol Building opposes the bill, said the measure also looks to the future, and aims to help the state transition when most motorists are using electric vehicles.
“This anticipates the future, and that’s what legislation should do,” Garnett said moments before the Colorado House approved the bill on a party-line 41-24 vote. “We need to anticipate where we are going to go. All of these local officials are saying, ‘We need something,’ and Senate Bill 260 is a pretty good step forward.”
COST CONCERNS
Republicans, however, say that’s not what today’s taxpayers want, nor is it something that’s conducive to today’s reality.
“Our society is not really set up for the multi-modal transportation that’s being anticipated with this bill,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. “If our cities developed differently, we might be having a different conversation. Our cities developed around the automobile and we should respect the automobile.”
Because of that, Republican say the money should go only into traditional road projects, something Democrats reject, but quickly add that most of it will anyway.
“It puts $800 million into fixing our rural roads,” Garnett said. “There’s $2.5 billion going to the HUTF (Highway Users Trust Fund) with the same formula that we’ve always had, local governments getting a big portion of those dollars to go towards the needs in their communities.”
The HUTF is the state’s main checking account used to fund transportation projects. But Democrats, and some Republicans, argue that it’s sustainability has diminished over the years, primarily because it comes from the state’s 29-cent per-gallon gasoline tax that has not changed since 1991.
GOP lawmakers also bemoaned a part of the bill that repeals of part of a 2018 law that called for a ballot measure asking voters to approve issuing millions of dollars in bonds to pay for transportation projects, but nearly two-thirds of voters did that in two ballot measures that same year.
Republicans also question just how much money the measure will cost individual motorists, including those who operate businesses that use the state’s roadways.
A demographic analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Council, the Legislature’s research and staffing arm, estimates that the average motorist will pay about $1,000 more a year, but that’s just with an increase in what they will pay at the pump. (The bill imposes an 8-cent per gallon fee by 2028.)
Everyone, and not just motorists, likely will see additional costs when they rent vehicles, use a delivery service or hire a taxi, Republicans say.
“I think we’re squeezing our people too hard,” said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
“People are saying, ‘How are we going to pay these bills? How are we going to now pay the extra fee on this and that and this and that?’ If in a year or two from now people have not seen the benefit to their commute ... we failed,” McKean said.
The bill requires a final Senate vote before it can he ad to the governor.