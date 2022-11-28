In 1853, as Capt. John Gunnison led his expedition across western Colorado — including the first wheeled vehicles to cross this part of the state — to assess the possibility of a central railroad route to California, he depended heavily on 52-year-old guide Antoine Leroux of Taos.

Because of his experience, Gunnison rejected another guide in favor of Leroux, even though he knew Leroux couldn’t make the entire journey.