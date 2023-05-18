When the northern catalpa tree that was just planted at Wingate Park in the Redlands area grows, those who seek its shade will be doing so in the memory of a man who similarly sought to provide safety and shelter for his friends and family.

Kyril Sergienko of Ukraine was killed earlier this year while defending the country from invading Russian forces, leaving his wife, Yana, and 14-year-old daughter, Sofia, to pick up the pieces without a husband and father amid the continuing conflict in their homeland. His friends, both at home and abroad, were similarly devastated by his passing, including Svetlana Evans, who hails from Ukraine, moved to the United States in 1997 and now lives in Grand Junction.

