People gathered at Wingate Park in the Redlands on Tuesday to plant a tree in memory of Kyril Sergienko, who was killed earlier this year while defending Ukraine from invading Russian forces, leaving behind his wife, Yana, and 14-year-old daughter, Sofia.
Svetlana Evens speaks to a group of people who came to Wingate Park to plant a tree in memory of Kyril Sergenko, who was killed earlier this year while defending the country from invading Russian forces.
People gathered on Tuesday to plant a tree in memory of Kyril Sergienko who his friend, Svetlana Evans, said was a “force of nature” and was also kind and protecting. He died in the war in Ukraine.
People gathered on Tuesday to plant a tree in Wingate Park on Tuesday in memory of Kyril Sergienko of Ukraine, and show support for the people of the Ukraine.
Svetlana Evens holds a memorial plaque for Kyril Sergenko, who was killed earlier this year while defending the country from invading Russian forces.
Svetlana Evens holds a Memorial Plaque for Kyril Sergenko.
When the northern catalpa tree that was just planted at Wingate Park in the Redlands area grows, those who seek its shade will be doing so in the memory of a man who similarly sought to provide safety and shelter for his friends and family.
Kyril Sergienko of Ukraine was killed earlier this year while defending the country from invading Russian forces, leaving his wife, Yana, and 14-year-old daughter, Sofia, to pick up the pieces without a husband and father amid the continuing conflict in their homeland. His friends, both at home and abroad, were similarly devastated by his passing, including Svetlana Evans, who hails from Ukraine, moved to the United States in 1997 and now lives in Grand Junction.
To honor Sergienko’s legacy, Evans, who had known him since he was 6-years-old and is close friends with his family, opted to plant a tree locally to serve as a memorial.
The City of Grand Junction planted that tree Tuesday near the sidewalk at Wingate Park in a ceremony that was bursting with Ukrainian pride and was attended by two dozen of Evans’ friends — almost all of whom had donned blue and yellow clothing to resemble the Ukrainian flag.
“My friend (and Sergienko’s mother) Natalia from Kyiv sent me some pictures of Ukrainians in Ireland with Irish people planting a tree in March,” Evans said. “I shared them with my friends and it was almost their idea. I was thinking about doing something to honor Ukraine and Ukrainian fallen soldiers, and my friends came up with the idea of doing something similar to that here in Grand Junction.
“People came up with more ideas and they’re all great friends who support Ukraine. It really warms up my heart because the heart is bleeding for Ukraine.”
Evans opted for a catalpa tree after consulting City of Grand Junction Forester Rob Davis about her hopes of honoring Sergienko locally.
“First, I was thinking I would go with an ornamental pear tree because they have beautiful flowers in the spring and red leaves in the fall, but when I was talking to (city forester) Rob Davis from the City of Grand Junction, I said, ‘What would you recommend? What would be your idea?’ ” Evans said. “He recommended several big trees and said, ‘You know, when the tree grows, it will give people shade and will be more useful. It’s a beautiful tree too. It has beautiful flowers in the spring.’ It was more his idea. I’m very thankful to him; he was very helpful.”
Evans called Sergienko a “force of nature” who was also kind and protecting. Near the end of the tree-planting ceremony, Evans called Sofia on FaceTime, giving everyone present the opportunity to offer their condolences for her loss and their prayers for peace in Ukraine.
“He was very helpful to people,” Evans said. “He would cheer them up. He would help them. I think this will be a good symbol for his personality.”
Ribbons featuring Sergienko’s name and well wishes for Ukraine were wrapped around the memorial tree before it was planted. A plaque sporting Sergienko’s name and the coordinates of the tree will be sent to his family back home.
Other touches of Ukrainian pride at the event that were provided by Evans’ friends were small Ukrainian flags for all in attendance, vases of sunflowers (a symbol of peace and resilience in the country) and purple delphiniums, pineapple and blueberry skewers, yellow and blue cookies shaped like sunflowers, Door County Candle Company’s Ukraine candle, and uzvar, a national Ukrainian drink packed with dried fruits and berries.
One attendee read a prayer she had written for a peaceful future in Ukraine. Later, attendees sang two songs to show their solidarity with Evans and her home country: “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia”, the national anthem, and “Oi u luzi chervona,” a Ukrainian patriotic song that uses red viburnum shrubs as an allegory for citizens’ connection to their land.
“The song is about red viburnum that’s bending down, it’s distressed, and our country, Ukraine, is in stress now too,” Evans said. “But we will help this tree and it will bloom and will have white flowers. Our country will be free and we will be free people.”
With the memorial tree now planted, Evans feels a sense of healing from having a symbol for Sergienko firmly rooted into the Grand Valley ground. However, that sense of healing will never be complete until the conflict ravaging her home nation comes to an end with Ukraine still standing independently.
It isn’t until then, she said, that it will be safe for her to return home to reconnect in person with Sergienko’s family and members of her own family, or for her to visit her mother’s grave in the country.
“Sometimes, waking up at night, I think about Ukraine a lot. The people give me hugs and try to cheer me up. They know my auntie is in Kyiv and Natalia, my friend for many, many years. I talk to my friends sometime and they ask how my relatives and friends are doing. It shows me that my friends and so many Americans have compassion and they want the right thing to be done,” she said.
“It’s not fair when a big country or a big person comes and does to a smaller country or a smaller, less powerful person whatever they want. They’re trying to erase Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian language, Ukrainian history, and they’re trying to take Ukrainian territory and kill people.”
It’s unacceptable.”
I think all people of good will with capital letters give me so much strength.”