As a small crew worked last week cutting down timber in a spruce-fir forest south of Collbran on Grand Mesa, a rain cloud scudded overhead and moistened the scene.
It was an isolated shower, though, on what was generally a pleasant enough day that served as a perhaps more appropriate allegory for the state of the local logging industry and its level of activity these days on local national forests.
These are fairly sunny days for the industry, with a decent amount of work available and logging activity in forests being steady in recent years, thanks in part to the desire by the Forest Service to address concerns such as insect infestation and wildfire danger.
“With all the (beetle) infestation throughout the state, we’re getting a lot of wood,” said Kent Strong, who with his wife Kathy owns K&K Lumber Co. in Silt.
He spoke as he paused next to his chain saw as K&K Lumber was working Tuesday on a Forest Service timber sale off the Cottonwood Lakes Road on Grand Mesa.
Strong’s grandfather had a sawmill in the Aspen area, and he and his late father Ken started K&K Lumber in 1978.
On Tuesday, Strong’s son Shane worked from inside a piece of heavy machinery equipped with a device that can both cut down a tree and then strip it of its limbs. The device helped make quick work of clearing trees from patches about an acre in size, as prescribed by Christie LaDue.
She is a forester and timber management assistant for the Grand Valley and Paonia ranger districts of the jointly administered Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
“I could watch this all day long. I love this,” LaDue said as she watched the crew members and their machinery at work.
LaDue, who grew up in Denver, wanted to work for the Forest Service since she was 12, and while at Colorado State University in the 1990s she became interested in timber, logging machinery and the wood products that come out of the forest.
She spends a lot of time planning for logging sales and forest stewardship projects, and last week enjoyed getting to see plans executed on a project as she showed a reporter the timber sale K&K Lumber is working on.
Shane Strong’s work with the specialized machinery was perhaps the highlight of the show. But it also involved occasional felling of trees with a chain saw, including by crew member José Villegas, who then operated machinery that dragged, or skidded, trees to a landing area. That’s where the logs were loaded onto a truck for hauling to Silt.
From there, many of the logs will be sold for use in log homes, the company’s primary business. The company also cuts some of the timber into lumber, and sells some of its byproduct as firewood.
FOREST HEALTH GOALS
LaDue also likes what the logging is doing for the spruce-fir forest in the area. It has a lot of older trees, and there are some spruce beetles in the area, though not at an epidemic level. The Forest Service is trying to bring in more diversity in the age and size of trees in the area, to improve the forest’s ability to fend off large-scale beetle infestation.
“The spruce beetle likes to get easier trees. The young, more vigorous trees push out the beetles,” she said.
Opening up small, acre-sized areas of the forest through logging lets in some sunlight to encourage regeneration of the forest, but not so much sunlight that it scorches seedlings, LaDue said. Limb and log remnants from the logging provide some shade as they grow, and LaDue said she sometimes will look at planting seedlings to speed up what otherwise can be a slow regeneration process.
Asked how she would respond to people who would argue that forests should take care of themselves naturally, without involvement from humans, she said, “I guess I see that point of view and I respect that point of view and we have a lot of land that does that. The forest is multiple use and we are providing a product to the public by harvesting and we’re doing it in an environmentally safe way and keeping our forests healthy by doing this.”
Some national forest land, such as congressionally designated wilderness, is off-limits to logging. The question over the degree to which logging should be allowed on national forests, and where it should be allowed, is one of values, and is among the big issues the Forest Service and the public are currently considering as the agency looks to update its management plan for the GMUG forests.
The Forest Service released a draft forest plan for the GMUG last year that includes a range of alternatives. The one the agency said it was leaning toward at that point would increase the GMUG acreage identified as suitable for timber production to 948,200, from 550,000 acres now. GMUG Forest Planner Samantha Staley has said the increase primarily reflects a 2012 national forest planning rule, and that prior to that rule, the Forest Service excluded from suitable timber production acreage not considered economically feasible for production due to factors such as market reasons, low productivity or steep slopes that are more costly to log.
The proposed increase concerns some conservationists and some counties, including San Miguel, Ouray and Gunnison counties. Mesa County commissioners have written to the Forest Service in support of more annual timber harvesting, citing economic benefits, including due to the presence of the Montrose Forest Products milling and logging operation in Montrose.
The agency is still working on its final plan.
INDUSTRY ACTIVITY, CHALLENGES
For now, Tim Kyllo, resource forester at Montrose Forest Products, said that operation is running at full production, and is getting the access it needs to the national forest timber it relies on.
He said it is working on timber sales “kind of all over the Western Slope right now,” including on the Grand Mesa.
A factor for the industry now is falling prices for lumber, thanks to rising interest rates that are cooling the housing market. And locally, the lumber industry is facing the same hiring challenges as other employers. Kyllo said he thinks Montrose Forest Products employs 85 to 90 people now.
“We’re actively trying to hire, but it’s just been difficult to find people who want to come to work,” he said.
He said Montrose Forest Products is putting in a machine to make tongue and groove boards, and the machine might take eight to 10 people to run.
“We’ve been advertising for months and haven’t gotten anybody,” he said.
K&K Lumber has about a half-dozen employees now.
“We’ve had more, but we just can’t find help,” Kent Strong said.
He said the company employed about 25 people back in the 1990s. He said the decrease since then resulted from a combination of things, from the level of log availability to the slowdown in the economy and housing market around 2008.
He said it has been hard to get timber sales in northern Colorado despite heavy beetle kill there, and dead timber is now starting to fall there. The Forest Service has been selling wood at a pretty good rate on Grand Mesa, which hasn’t had as much beetle kill, and in southwest Colorado where beetle kill has been higher, he said.
“You guys are not having big problems with beetles up here, are you?” Strong said Tuesday, turning to LaDue.
She answered him, “No, I’ve been keeping up with it. Every time I see blowdowns (which attract beetles), I’m in there.”
“That’s how it should be,” he said.
“Every time I see a beetle infestation I’m in there,” she said.
THE MESA’S LOGGING HERITAGE
Bill Edwards, Grand Valley district ranger for the Forest Service, said there currently is logging occurring or in the preparatory stage for four timber sales in on Grand Mesa, which is about the average amount there. Three involve sales to Montrose Forest Products.
He said Grand Mesa has been logged for more than a century, and most of the timber stands that the Forest Service can access are on a rotation where about every 30 or 40 years, it harvests about 20% to 25% of the timber from the stands.
“That is just a very sustainable operation that we’ve found on Grand Mesa over the past 100 years,” he said.
Doug Leyva, timber and fuels program manager for the White River National Forest, said that forest has been fairly steady in terms of logging about 30,000 to 40,000 ccf a year over the last five years or more. “Ccf” is a logging measurement referring to 100 cubic feet, and Leyva said a logging truck generally carries about 10 ccf.
A lot of the logging activity had been coming from the eastern side of the forest, in Summit and Eagle counties, but activity recently has shifted more to the west. Among the projects is one along the Buford-New Castle road outside New Castle, where conifers and older aspen are being cut to encourage aspen regeneration and open the road to more sunlight so the snow melts earlier in the spring on the seasonally open road.
Another logging project to regenerate aspen got underway near a forest road above Sunlight Mountain Resort outside Glenwood Springs last winter. A lodgepole pine logging project in the Upper Fryingpan River drainage above Basalt this summer. Leyva said it is intended to result in growth of younger lodgepole pine to increase forest diversity and make it more resilient to disease.
MARKET CONSIDERATIONS
One consideration when it comes to logging on forests is market availability. Leyva said the nearest mills for the White River National Forest are the Montrose one on the west side and another in Parshall, Colorado, to the east, in Grand County.
“So they’re both a long distance,” he said.
In the case of projects that don’t offer commercially marketable logs, the Forest Service has been able to make good use of a biomass-fueled power plant in Gypsum that burns wood chips. Wood from the Buford-New Castle Road and Upper Fryingpan projects is going there, as is much of the wood coming out of the project above Sunlight Mountain Resort. Leyva said the Forest Service is the largest single provider of biomass for the plant.
“All the work we did in Summit (County) in response to the mountain pine beetle, none of that work would have been possible without the biomass plant,” he said.
In the case of such stewardship rather than commercial projects, the Forest Service ends up paying companies to do the logging, although the cost of the work is reduced by the value of the biomass product.
One challenge for the Forest Service in the region is the lack of a market for aspen wood.
“If one were to develop we’ve certainly got the product to supply it,” said Edwards. “We just don’t have the business to sell it to.”
LaDue said there are a lot of old and dying aspen stands in the Paonia area where the Forest Service would like to see logging occur to get young aspen growing.
“It’s old and it’s dying and just breaking up and we’re not going to get regeneration unless we cut it. That’s how it grows, so we’re trying to get a market for aspen,” she said.
She said doing so might involve making the wood available “for almost nothing” to give companies the opportunity to do something with it.
‘A TOUGH ONE’
“Aspen’s a tough one,” Kyllo said.
He said that about the only entity in the region using aspen is Aspen Wall Wood in southwest Colorado.
Kyllo said he used to work at the Louisiana-Pacific oriented strandboard plant in Olathe, which shut down in 2001, and no one has come along since then to develop a bigger market locally.
Aspen is challenging because the trees are typically rotten in the center and don’t have much log value, he said. Instead aspen normally is broken down and used to make things like particle board and oriented strandboard.
Kyllo said the Olathe mill began operations in 1984 because the Forest Service wanted a facility to handle aspen. Louisiana-Pacific also built a similar facility in Kremmling. But he said due to factors such as changing federal administrations, changing attitudes in the Forest Service, and lawsuits and pressure from environmentalists, the Forest Service stopped making aspen available. The Kremmling site shut down after about nine years, and the Olathe facility logged private timber until also eventually closing, he said.
“The Forest Service just decided it wasn’t going to be selling timber for whatever reason,” he said. “Once you lose an industry it’s hard to get it back.”
COLLABORATIVE APPROACHES
Kyllo thinks a lot has changed over the decades, and points to more collaborative approaches such as the GMUG’s Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response, or SBEADMR, project. It was developed with input from diverse interests and envisions commercial logging and noncommercial treatments on tens of thousands of acres over a number of years to deal with stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease.
“Certainly fire mitigation and beetle kill are a concern to everybody. It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you’re on,” Kyllo said.
Kent Strong said he thinks the level of public acceptance of logging these days “is a lot better than it used to be because people are seeing fires burning their houses down now and they’re seeing beetles eating up their forest in their backyard, so they’re kind of waking up to it a little bit, I believe.”
Peter Hart is the staff attorney with the Wilderness Workshop, based in Carbondale, and has been involved with SBEADMR.
“In concept it seems like a promising approach,” he said.
He said he is concerned that some of these adaptive, condition-based for management projects don’t do enough site-specific analysis on the front end and lack opportunities for meaningful public engagement when specific projects are proposed.
Matt Reed, public lands director for High Country Conservation Advocates, agreed, saying it’s important that if the public raises concerns about specific projects under SBEADMR, there is an ability to change those projects.
Said LaDue, “I think we do a good job of involving the public in these projects and giving them that opportunity to see what we’re doing, answer questions, allowing the public to be part of these projects.”
Under SBEADMR, the Forest Service conducts annual field trips, and annual meetings on upcoming projects to allow for input, she said.
NEW FUNDING FOR PROJECTS
The amount of logging and other vegetation treatment measures is due to increase thanks to the infusion of new federal funding aimed at achieving things such as reducing wildfire danger. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill includes nearly $3 billion for wildfire risk reduction work by the Forest Service. In Colorado, the Forest Service plans to focus first on work in high-risk areas along the Front Range. But Leyva said forests in western Colorado are prepared to make use of any money Front Range forests aren’t immediately prepared to spend, and the White River National Forest is planning as if it will be getting more money, so it will be ready to go when the time comes.
Kyllo said the Forest Service is struggling with labor force issues as well, which could affect how quickly it will be able to move forward with newly funded projects.
Reed said that when it comes to projects the new money will fund, he will be watching for the purpose they serve. He said he’ll be concerned if a project is commercially driven to feed wood to the Montrose mill, as opposed to truly entailing vegetation management to improve habitat and mitigate fire danger around the wildland-urban interface.
He said his group long has advocated for steering vegetation management to where it is most effective in protecting communities and things like roads, trails, power lines and campgrounds.
“There is no need to go deep into the backcountry under the auspices of wildfire management,” he said.