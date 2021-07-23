The trial of Christopher Rizo, accused of shooting and killing a man after the 2020 Super Bowl, began Wednesday with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.
The prosecution will attempt to prove that Rizo held two men at gunpoint, robbed them and shot both men, killing one. The defense said it will argue Rizo was not the aggressor and was simply defending himself.
Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney Shaheen Sheikh described the hours before the shooting when brothers Thomas and Bill Huddleston, both truck drivers from out-of- state, met in Grand Junction to watch the Super Bowl together.
Sheikh said they parked their trucks at the TA Express truck stop at 2222 U.S. Highway 6&50 near Interstate 70 and went to a nearby restaurant to watch the game. Rizo was also at that restaurant, Sheikh said, but was “belligerent” and kicked out by staff about halfway through the game.
After the game, the men were walking back to their trucks to sleep for the night when Rizo held them at gunpoint, Sheikh said. According to the prosecution, he led the two men back to their trucks and told them to empty their pockets.
At one point, when Rizo was distracted, Sheikh said Bill Huddleston attempted to punch Rizo. That’s when Rizo shot Bill Huddleston twice. Thomas Huddleston retrieved a revolver from his truck and attempted to fire back, Sheikh said, but Rizo shot and killed Thomas Huddleston.
Sheikh said investigators found 15 bullet casings from Rizo’s gun and only one from Huddleston’s.
The prosecution described the events following the shooting, when Rizo drove to a friend’s house and said he was contemplating suicide. Another friend contacted police, who found Rizo with the gun, and blood on his hands and body.
Following the prosecution, defense attorney Scott Burrill said it was not Rizo who started the altercation, but the Huddlestons, who he said had been drinking heavily during the game.
“Christopher Rizo stands before you wrongfully accused of crimes he did not commit,” Burrill said.
While Burrill said Rizo was being rowdy in the bar, “talking trash” was not a crime and that Bill Huddleston did not like Rizo. Burrill said other truck drivers in the area did not see Rizo with a gun as the three men walked to the trucks.
Ultimately, Burrill said Rizo used his gun in self defense.
In addition, Burrill called into question the police investigation into the shooting. He said police decided too quickly that the Huddlestons were victims.
Burrill asked the jury to view the case with unbiased eyes.
Rizo is being tried on a number of charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.