A Grand Junction man accused of first degree murder has pled not guilty, and a trial has been scheduled for August.
Israel Maestas-Reza, 18, was arrested in February in connection with a fatal shooting in Grand Junction that killed 22-year-old Jared Martinez, a student at Colorado Mesa University, and injured three others.
According to police, the shooting occurred just after midnight Feb. 20 after a group including Maestas-Reza was asked to leave a party on Teller Avenue near Colorado Mesa University.
According to the arrest affidavit, a witness stated a member of the group told them Maestas-Reza was mad about being told to leave, started waving his gun around and shooting into the house.
Martinez was shot in the back, according to the affidavit, and died at the scene. Three others were injured and transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where they recovered.
Police said they found what they suspected was cocaine and a gun containing bullets that matched casings collected at the scene during a search of Maestas-Reza's residence.
According to police, data from Maestas-Reza's cell phone shows that he was at the party on Teller Ave. at the time of the shooting, and left immediately after the shooting was reported.
Maestas-Reza has been charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, three counts of first degree attempted murder, three counts of second degree attempted murder, seven counts of discharging a weapon into a house and tampering with a witness.
A three-week trial for next year has been scheduled for Aug. 15-Sept. 2. During his arraignment Tuesday, Maestas-Reza waived his right to a speedy trial. A motions hearing has been scheduled for May 26.