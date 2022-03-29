Trial date set for man accused of Clifton murder By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Mar 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Frank Kurtz Facebook Twitter Email Print A trial has been set for Oct. 12-26 for a man accused of shooting another man in Clifton in January, 2021 and running over the man’s body.Frank Kurtz, 57, of Clifton, was arrested Jan. 29, 2021 and charged with the murder of Marcos Bencomo, who was found shot to death in Kurtz’s driveway on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road Jan. 21, 2021.Investigators also found Bencomo’s body had been run over after he was dead, according to police.According to police, witnesses reported Kurtz acting oddly leading up to the shooting, and also hearing the gunshot. One witness reported seeing Kurtz run over Bencomo’s body.Investigators searched for Kurtz and Charity Perschbacher, who was a person of interest in the case, for a week before taking the pair into custody after discovering them walking in the Clifton area.Kurtz entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Monday. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.Kurtz’s attorney said he was waiving his right to a speedy trial to give another attorney assigned to his case time to catch up.Judge Matthew Barrett set a motions hearing for Aug. 3 and pre-trial conference for Oct. 5. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Frank Kurtz Trial Law Criminal Law Attorney Marcos Bencomo Matthew Barrett Right Hearing Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 65% 39° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/39° Showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 07:35:22 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 11% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM Sunset: 07:36:21 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 14% 40° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/40° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM Sunset: 07:37:19 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 37° 61° Fri Friday 61°/37° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:58:28 AM Sunset: 07:38:17 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 43° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/43° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM Sunset: 07:39:15 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 44° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/44° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:55:19 AM Sunset: 07:40:13 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 40° 63° Mon Monday 63°/40° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:45 AM Sunset: 07:41:11 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business