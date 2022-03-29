A trial has been set for Oct. 12-26 for a man accused of shooting another man in Clifton in January, 2021 and running over the man’s body.

Frank Kurtz, 57, of Clifton, was arrested Jan. 29, 2021 and charged with the murder of Marcos Bencomo, who was found shot to death in Kurtz’s driveway on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road Jan. 21, 2021.

Investigators also found Bencomo’s body had been run over after he was dead, according to police.

According to police, witnesses reported Kurtz acting oddly leading up to the shooting, and also hearing the gunshot. One witness reported seeing Kurtz run over Bencomo’s body.

Investigators searched for Kurtz and Charity Perschbacher, who was a person of interest in the case, for a week before taking the pair into custody after discovering them walking in the Clifton area.

Kurtz entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Monday. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Kurtz’s attorney said he was waiving his right to a speedy trial to give another attorney assigned to his case time to catch up.

Judge Matthew Barrett set a motions hearing for Aug. 3 and pre-trial conference for Oct. 5.