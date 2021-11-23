A trial date of April 4-8 has been set in the case of a Texas man accused of vehicular manslaughter after colliding with a motorcyclist in August 2020.
According to police, Henry Fischer, of China Springs, Texas, was driving north on 19 Road when he allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a motorcycle, which did not have a stop sign.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated Fischer’s blood alcohol level was 0.092 at the time of the crash, which is more than the legal limit of .08.
Fischer denied having anything to drink.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A motions hearing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on March 4, and a pretrial conference will be the week before the trial.
In another case, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of 43-year-old Matthew Parker on weapons charges after 82 spent rounds were found in a residence.
Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Sierra Vista Road, according to a press release. A homeowner said they heard a loud noise and glass breaking, and found what looked like a bullet hole in the bathroom.
According to the release, deputies found bullet holes in another home and a vehicle, and determined a residence on Sego Court was the source of the gunfire.
Deputies found more bullet holes inside the residence after getting a search warrant, and also found the spent rounds.
Parker was arrested without incident and is facing two counts of illegal discharge of a weapon, prohibited use of weapons, possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance.