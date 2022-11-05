Court tosses conviction in molestation case

A former Grand Junction man whose 324-year sentence for child sex crimes was overturned by the Colorado Supreme Court on a technicality is set to begin an eight-day trial Monday in Grand Junction.

A federal grand jury indicted Michael McFadden in May 2019, on charges of crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor under 12, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.