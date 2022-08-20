Mark Burns

 Delta County Sheriff's Office

The suspect in Paonia’s double murder is headed to trial next February, with “lengthy hearings” expected prior to then.

Mark Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, who were found dead in a shop/apartment unit on Arnold’s Black Bridge Road property Feb. 4. The pair were killed Feb. 2, according to what investigators determined from surveillance footage on the property. Friends who could not reach them discovered their bodies a few days later.