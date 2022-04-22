A civil trial is underway in the case of a local fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to artificially inseminate patients without their knowledge.
Dr. Paul Jones and Gynecologic-Obstetric Associates of Western Colorado are being sued by a group of families alleging Jones used his own sperm to artificially inseminate women, when he had told the women he would be using sperm donors, according to court documents.
The original complaint, filed in 2019, states that Jones artificially inseminated a woman seven times with his own sperm having promised to use sperm from an anonymous donor, causing her to become pregnant twice. The children were born in 1980 and 1985.
According to the complaint, one of the woman’s children became interested in their genealogy and took a DNA test from Ancestry.com, obtaining the results in 2018.
Early in 2019, according to the complaint, a person reached out through Ancestry.com saying the two were half-siblings through Jones, who denied all of the allegations in a response to the complaint, along with at least five other siblings.
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs did not learn that Jones used his own sperm in the procedures until early 2019.
Jones’ response to the complaints mentions seven families.
The complaint alleges medical negligence, lack of informed consent, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, battery and extreme and outrageous conduct.
Jones, who is in his 80s, has surrendered his license to practice medicine.
Jones’ response to the complaint states the lack of informed consent claims have been dismissed.
The trial is scheduled to conclude April 29.
Jones is also facing another lawsuit from a family alleging he and Dr. Stephan Meacham used Jones’ sperm to artificially inseminate patients over a period of 20 years, including twice with the plaintiff.
“Both Dr. Meacham and Dr. Jones profited financially from this long-standing pattern and practice of their business,” the complaint states.
Denver attorney Paula Greisen, who filed the complaint, previously said at least 11 children have been traced to Jones.
The complaint alleges medical negligence, fraud, misrepresentation, breach or contract, battery, negligently harming the mother, extreme and outrageous conduct and breach of fiduciary duty.
Meacham, who the complaint claims aided and abetted Jones’ breach of fiduciary duty, denied all allegations in a response to the complaint.
Both parties have requested a jury trial. A review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.