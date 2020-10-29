Every kid in the neighborhood knows the house where candy bars can be found on Halloween.
Not the minis or the snack-sizes, these are the full-sized, sugar-laden bars.
But this year, will the light be on at that house? If it is, will there be many trick-or-treaters ringing the bell?
The answer seems to be: Maybe.
“I’ve heard a mix of things,” said Erica Waalkes, the children’s ministry director at Northeast Christian Church, about what other parents have said about how they’ve decided to approach Halloween 2020.
Some parents are “absolutely not” when it comes to trick-or-treating, she said. Others may hit a few houses or a street or two near home.
A family who attends her church usually puts on a big Halloween bash, but not this year, she said.
As for what she will do for trick-or-treating, “I am not so sure, honestly,” said Waalkes, who has 10 kids, five of whom are elementary age. Her family doesn’t live in a formal neighborhood, so some years her kids have tagged along with the kids of family members.
This year that isn’t happening, and “I don’t know what the neighborhoods are doing,” she said.
There would be bitter disappointment in the Waalkes family van if they pulled into a neighborhood and all the houses’ lights were dark.
“Traditional trick-or-treating,” with treats handed to children going door to door, is placed in the COVID-19 “higher risk” category of the CDC’s Halloween activity recommendations. Even trick-or-treating with one-way routes and treats placed at a distance, at the end of a driveway, for example, is considered “moderate risk.”
The recommendations have led some parents to come up with alternative plans for Halloween, while others have decided to see how things go with trick-or-treating.
“We are just acting like things are normal … as normal as we can with respect for others,” said Crystal Richardson, a north Grand Junction mom, whose son wants to dress up as a dragon and whose daughter wants to be a cat.
The Richardson family plans to trick-or-treat at Crystal’s parents’ house — her kids likely will be her parents’ only trick-or-treaters this year — then go to her husband Nate’s parents’ house to meet up with more family and then head out into the neighborhood, she said.
“People are decorating like normal, so I think there will be plenty of trick-or-treating,” she said.
Matt Hayden, pastor of Harvest View Alliance Church, agreed. “I haven’t heard much, but my gut says that people are going to still trick-or-treat,” he said.
His three kids are all about the candy, but instead of trick-or-treating this year, they’ll be at Harvest View’s Candy Catch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Long Family Memorial Park.
The church wanted to provide a family fun event, a kind of stand-in for trick-or-treating where candy isn’t handed to kids and families, it’s creatively thrown, Hayden said.
Various stations will be set up in the park so both those who operate the stations as well as those who attend can be at a safe distance while also wearing face masks, he said.
At each station there will be a game — go through an obstacle course to reach your candy, for example — or aother way of getting candy across the distance. One family built a candy catapult for their station and another family created a compressed-air candy launcher, he said.
His kids are pretty excited about the event as are the kids from other families involved, he said. It’s Halloween, and “mainly, kids just want to get candy,” Hayden said.
Doing nothing for Halloween also seemed wrong to Waalkes.
“It’s not fair to the kids. It’s not their fault. It’s been a rough year,” she said.
This time of year at Northeast Christian Church, she usually is involved in the big fall festival held in the church’s gymnasium. This year, “we weren’t going to do anything,” she said.
However, after thinking about it a while, Waalkes decided to lobby for a drive-thru Trunk or Treat in Northeast Christian Church’s parking lot, and that is where her kids will be from 2–4 p.m. on Saturday.
Kids can see all kinds of fun Halloween decorations and costumes as they drive through. There will be plenty of candy, crafts and other things pre-packaged so they can be given away safely, she said.
“It was just on our heart to be able to reach out to the community, to be able to do something that says, ‘Hey, we’re here and we’re thinking of you guys. Your families are important,’ ” Waalkes said.
But just as Waalkes had doubts about taking her kids to a neighborhood, Redlands parents Dain and Lynn Innis were unsure what they would find as they also live away from a regular neighborhood.
The couple has six children ranging in age 4 to 18, and this Halloween has been “quite, quite talked about,” Lynn Innis said.
Halloween planning usually starts in the summer for her as she makes some of the costumes herself, and “I do need quite a lot of planning to accomplish that,” she said.
This year she’s got a zombie doctor, an ice cream sundae cone, Princess Jasmine, Batman and Marty McFly from “Back to the Future.”
Her 10-year-old son is still undecided and has been warned that his time for getting costume help is nearly up — “you better make up your mind or you’re going to be a 10-year-old boy” for Halloween, Innis told him.
As the Innises weighed their options and gave their 12-year-old permission to go ahead with Halloween plans with his friends, they decided a trick-or-treat party at home would suit the rest of their family best.
Close friends the Innis children already are around at school will come over for the party that will include costumes, pumpkin carving, a scavenger hunt that leads to a big stash of candy and Halloween treats such as witch finger cookies and hot chocolate with marshmallow ghosts.
“This year, it’s just been so different. I just want to be able to give the kids the sense that Halloween is still happening because they’ve lost so much,” Innis said. “We have to be safe, but not hide at home and not celebrate.”