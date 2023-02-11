061422-news-trollycar01-ml
Buy Now

SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

Palisade Trolley will be able to ferry tourists around Palisade after a Public Utilities Commission ruling on Nov. 30 granted Ronda and Rick Hummel, Palisade Trolley’s owners, a common carrier permit.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Palisade Trolley’s problem obtaining a common carrier permit appears to have been solved.

A 3-0 vote by the Public Utilities Commission on Nov. 30 granted Palisade Trolley a common carrier permit, which its owners, Ronda and Rick Hummel, had applied for in February, 2022.

Tags