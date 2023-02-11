Palisade Trolley’s problem obtaining a common carrier permit appears to have been solved.
A 3-0 vote by the Public Utilities Commission on Nov. 30 granted Palisade Trolley a common carrier permit, which its owners, Ronda and Rick Hummel, had applied for in February, 2022.
According to the state of Colorado’s website, “Common Carriers are statutorily declared to be a public utility and must serve the public indiscriminately. Common carriers offer scheduled and/or call-and-demand services, such as: taxi, sightseeing, shuttle, and charter services.”
The PUC’s vote was against the recommendation of Administrative Law Judge Melody Mirbaba, who heard the trolley’s case for a common carrier permit in June. The decision was published online Feb. 1.
“We’re definitely happy, but it’s still exhausting,” Ronda Hummel said Thursday.
The Hummels said they don’t have the actual certificate yet because of a paperwork mix-up, and they noted the businesses that were contesting their permit can still appeal PUC’s decision.
Several local businesses that already have common carrier licenses objected throughout the process to Palisade Trolley becoming a common carrier.
Ronda Hummel said the common carrier permit will allow the trolley to take individuals and small groups around Mesa County, instead of having to charge one group for use of the whole trolley.
One thing that weighed heavily in the PUC’s decision was letters of support the Hummels received from area wineries and other community organizations, which said additional tour operators in Mesa County would help with the growing influx of tourists.
“The community has been fabulous,” Ronda Hummel said. “Everyone wants to get people off the street who have been drinking, and a lot of these wineries have small parking lots.”
Another thing that weighed heavily was PUC members wondering if sightseeing businesses really should be regulated the same as other common carriers such as taxis.
“They’re supposed to be essential services, and it’s hard to prove essential services for sightseeing,” Rick Hummel said.
The commissioners asked their staff to look into whether tourism-related businesses could or should be regulated differently than other common carriers.
“This is a very difficult way to regulate these services,” Commissioner Megan Gilman said.
Commissioner John Gavan, who lives in Paonia, said it’s rare for him to disagree with an administrative law judge’s decision, but in his opinion the letters of support and the tourism aspect of the business should have been weighed differently.
“We’re here to serve the public good, and tourism is a very dynamic business, a growing business on the Western Slope,” Gavan said.
Now, Palisade Trolley is able to take reservations to transport people around the county.
“It’s been a long haul, and hopefully we’ve reached the end,” Ronda Hummel said.