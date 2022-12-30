Colorado State Patrol's smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit in Fruita experienced a tumultuous year in 2022, which culminated in a change in leadership for the unit.
In September, CSP initiated an investigation into Sgt. Aaron Laing, who oversaw the smuggling unit in Fruita. The investigation found Laing had altered subordinates' reports to remove mentions of unmarked Homeland Security Investigations vehicles that were in the area of traffic stops.
CSP Chief Matthew Packard said the omission of unmarked HSI vehicles was "pervasive" within the smuggling unit.
The investigation found at least 13 instances of Laing substantially altering reports over the past two years, Packard said.
Laing is no longer with Colorado State Patrol, and has received a credibility disclosure, known as a "Brady Letter," that will prevent most law enforcement agencies from hiring him.
A new sergeant, Joel Juenke, has been chosen to lead the unit. A corporal in the Eagle/Summit County area, Juenke's promotion is effective Jan. 1, Packard said.
One of the troopers who was found to have omitted mentions of HSI vehicles in his reports was Christian Bollen, who was involved in a number of high-profile cases and investigations in 2022.
In a letter dated Dec. 7, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he had credibility concerns about Bollen, stemming from Bollen omitting while testifying in court the fact that a suspect vehicle had been pulled over for following an unmarked HSI car too closely.
During that case, another trooper near the stop discovered that his report, which had mentioned the HSI vehicle, had been altered, prompting the investigation into Laing.
Bollen also had two cases thrown out by the Colorado Supreme Court in 2022.
First, in June, the court ruled Bollen had not had probable cause to search a vehicle because he did not have any physical evidence illegal activity was occurring.
Then, in September, the court ruled Bollen did not have probable cause to stop a vehicle because he stopped the vehicle based on a violation of the "three second rule" for following too closely. The "three second rule" is stated in the Colorado Driver's Handbook, but is not actually codified in state law.
A third case was dropped following the September ruling because the manner in which the subject was stopped mirrored that used in the case the Colorado Supreme Court had tossed.
However, in December the Colorado Court of Appeals did uphold Bollen's probable cause for a traffic stop in which the driver briefly crossed the center line of the road while driving about 16 miles per hour under the speed limit. The driver was convicted of drug possession.
Finally, Bollen was the trooper who stopped a 50-year-old California man with what CSP originally said was 1,598 pounds of marijuana in a cargo van. However, when weighed by the crime lab without packaging, the amount of marijuana was about 25 pounds. The charges were dropped.