CSP Packard.jpg

Colorado State Patrol

Chief Matthew Packard

 Scott Crabtree

Colorado State Patrol's smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit in Fruita experienced a tumultuous year in 2022, which culminated in a change in leadership for the unit.

In September, CSP initiated an investigation into Sgt. Aaron Laing, who oversaw the smuggling unit in Fruita. The investigation found Laing had altered subordinates' reports to remove mentions of unmarked Homeland Security Investigations vehicles that were in the area of traffic stops.