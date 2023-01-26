Truck crashes into police department lobby

A Grand Junction man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his pickup truck into the lobby of the Grand Junction police station.
The lobby is closed until further notice.
There are no known injuries from the incident, including to the driver, police said.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nathan Chacon, 55, drove a gray 2007 Chevrolet Silverado through the front lobby doors of the Grand Junction Police Department and collided with a retaining wall that divides police employees from the public lobby.
Chacon was ordered out of the pickup at gunpoint, checked out by paramedics and taken to a holding cell, police said. He is being charged with attempted first- degree murder, attempted first degree assault, attempted vehicular homicide, attempted vehicular assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Police said no one was in the lobby during the incident.
The affidavit states Chacon appeared to be paranoid about other cars following him that day, and so he drove into the police station. It also states Chacon did it in order to generate a police response.
“Law enforcement records show there are at least 90 calls for service involving Nathan over the last few years where he is reporting strange happenings that have been unfounded,” the affidavit states. “Some of these calls for service in the recent days leading up to this event insinuate a pattern that Nathan was becoming frustrated with deputies as he would hang up on them and swear at them over the phone.”
According to the affidavit, several benches and other pieces of furniture were destroyed in the incident. The affidavit estimates the cost of the damage at between $100,000 and $1 million.
The lobby will be closed indefinitely, although police business is continuing, GJPD said.
“If community members need to conduct business at the GJPD, please go to our website to file an online report or contact non-emergency dispatch or the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office,” a GJPD press release stated.