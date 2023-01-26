Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Truck crashes into police department lobby

Truck crashes into police department lobby

A Grand Junction man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his pickup truck into the lobby of the Grand Junction police station.

The lobby is closed until further notice.

On 01/25/23, at approximately 12:30 pm, a male later identified as Nathan David Chacon (DOB 03-19-1977) intentionally drove a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department. Multiple employees were in the area at the time of the crash, but no injuries occurred. Mr. Chacon was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple charges.

To follow the story as details emerge, visit https://bit.ly/3Hy6qCE

Download PDF GJPD crash affidavit

An error occurred