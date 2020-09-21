It’s an unspectacular hike full of sagebrush, cedars, parched creek beds and a lot of sandy desert dirt. Actually, this is more of a trudge than a hike. It’s hot, dirty, and the views are barely worth soaking in.
There’s a single reason I was trudging in this unforgiving landscape — I wanted to spot a wild horse or three or four. That is the single reward of this trudge.
Two hours into this trek, into the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range, I was resigned to the realization that there would be no wild horse viewing on this day.
The range has around 160 wild horses, and it was a relief when the Bureau of Land Management said the Pine Gulch Fire bypassed parts of the range, keeping the animals safe.
There are lots of horse trails in this canyon, and I was headed back when I heard or maybe felt a slight disturbance in the air.
I was alone, with nothing but a slight sporadic breeze, a few skittering geckos, and a plethora of flying pests, including plenty enjoying piles of horse manure. That’s why the disturbance was instantly recognizable.
I glanced over, and there were three wild horses trotting along. After more than two hours in the desert sun, I was one happy trudger.
I started snapping photos, but not wanting to be too intrusive. I’m the visitor here, this is their home.
They stopped, eyeballed me, grazed on dry grass and shrubs and just hung out for few minutes, even posing for a few photos, not really bothered by my presence. I didn’t get too close. I was happy to just spend a few minutes with these wild things.
After those few minutes, they strolled off, heading to parts unknown.
Two-plus hours of hiking, three minutes of quality time with the ponies and it was back to the truck.
But I was happy and must say I had quite a prance in my giddy-up on the way back to the truck. It was a highly satisfying trip to the wild horse range.