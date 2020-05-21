President Donald Trump has his own wall in Mesa County, courtesy of the county’s Republican Party.
The party has 41 large Trump/Pence campaign signs hung along a fence facing Interstate 70 stretching nearly 330 feet. The project was the brainchild of a local volunteer, Mesa County Republican Party Office Manager Karen Kulp said.
“It was the dream of one volunteer, a gentleman named Richard Hathorne who has put up our signs for years,” Kulp said. “It was a dream of his to make this wall along this private property. He’s envisioned it for three years.”
Kulp said the response from the community has been positive with people donating to help support the party and the I-70 signs, although she said there have been complaints as well. Mesa County Republican Party Chair Kevin McCarney said the signage is one way to campaign at a time when large events are not permitted.
“It’s to keep the enthusiasm up,” McCarney said. “It’s tough to do campaign events right now. You can’t get more than a couple people together. So this was just a way to fire people up and we were really successful with it.”
McCarney said the local party is planning to have an event on June 13, the day before President Trump’s birthday, at the sign wall, which is on the Grand Junction Motor Speedway property.
“It’s kind of our birthday present to him,” McCarney said. “Here’s the wall that your supporters in Mesa County have put up for you. Really it’s to draw more attention and hopefully more funding into the county for us. Hopefully it gets enough attention that the president does come to see us again like he did in 2016.”
By the June event, McCarney said he is hopeful social distancing guidelines in Mesa County will have been relaxed to allow more people to gather together.
“Obviously we don’t want to put anybody at risk, but we’re hoping by then that the restrictions will be lessened,” McCarney said. “The fact that it is going to be an outdoor event is a little bit better. We’re not going to be confined indoors.”
Kulp said the signs are also a statement from Mesa County Republicans that they are committed in their support for President Trump.
“We’re hoping to show the world that Mesa County supports President Trump and all of his endeavors,” Kulp said. “We are 100% behind him and we’re here to make a statement.”