President Donald Trump plans to nominate William Perry Pendley, who for nearly a year has been serving as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management and has been overseeing the move of its national headquarters to Grand Junction, to serve as the agency’s director.
Pendley has been a controversial choice to be acting director, and now that controversy is carrying over into Trump’s plans to nominate him to be director. Pushback is coming from some conservation groups and from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who says he will oppose the nomination.
The White House on Friday announced Trump’s intention to nominate Pendley, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt praised the development.
Pendley is “doing a great job, including acquiring more than 25,000 acres of public land for expanded recreational access,” Bernhardt said in a statement.
Trump has never nominated anyone to be BLM director, leaving it to be run by a succession of acting directors, most recently Pendley. Pendley’s official position is BLM deputy director of policy and programs.
“In this role, he has worked to increase recreational opportunities on and access to our Nation’s public lands, heighten concern for the impact of wild horses and burros on public lands, and increase awareness of the Bureau’s multiple-use mission,” the White House said in its announcement.
Pendley has been criticized for past positions he has espoused while president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation on issues such as selling off of public lands, and for his work as acting director helping carry out administration priorities including an “energy-dominance” approach to managing public lands.
“The nomination of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management is like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department,” Collin O’Mara, president and chief executive officer of the National Wildlife Federation, said in a news release.
Eleven Senate Democrats led by Bennet last September wrote to Bernhardt to oppose Pendley’s appointment as acting director.
Bennet said in a statement Friday, “Someone who has spent their entire career opposed to the very idea of public lands is unfit to lead a land management agency. … Instead of listening to Colorado, he’s taking orders from President Trump and prioritizing oil and gas development above recreation and conservation. His recent approval of the Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan ignored objections from Colorado counties and failed to protect our watersheds, wildlife habitat, and agriculture.”
Some critics of that plan argue in part that it allows too much oil and gas leasing in the North Fork Valley.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas trade association, was pleased to learn of the nomination plans.
“Mr. Pendley has done a great job of moving BLM forward, and having the full title will help him solidify the progress he’s made at BLM,” she said.
Bernhardt’s continued temporary reappointments of Pendley as acting director since last July are under challenge by some activist groups in court. But in April, Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s glad Pendley has been kept in charge of the BLM during its headquarters relocation. She said consistency in BLM leadership during the move is important, and she has found Pendley to be open and personable.
Pendley recently told The Daily Sentinel that the BLM is working to wrap up its headquarters relocation to Grand Junction. It opened its new headquarters office Jan. 2 but has been working since then to get it staffed as employees move or hiring occurs to fill long-vacant positions or ones opened by people who declined to relocate.
Relocating employees were given a July 5 deadline for moving to Grand Junction.
The BLM director and other top-level staff will be based out of Grand Junction. Pendley’s current position is one of those that is being kept in Washington, but he has a home in Evergreen and said last fall that he’d like to be nominated to be the agency’s director and live in Grand Junction rather than be based in Washington.
He was born and raised in Wyoming, earned a law degree there and was deputy assistant secretary for energy and minerals at the Interior Department during the Reagan administration. He became president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation in 1989.