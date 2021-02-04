Because of President Joe Biden’s executive order to promote safety from the coronavirus in domestic and international travel, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has implemented a new mask transit rule.
Effective Tuesday and to last until at least May 11, anyone traveling by air, train or bus must wear a mask, including when travelers are in airports, train depots or bus stations.
While the TSA, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, is primarily known for its blue-shirted agents who screen air travelers before boarding flights, the agency actually oversees all security policies for all forms of mass transit, including local bus lines.
It was formed after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, to ensure safety for the nation’s transportation system.
“TSA will fully comply with the president’s executive orders, CDC guidelines and the DHS national emergency declaration to insure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior TSA official who currently is performing the duties of the agency’s administrator.
“This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a united government response,” LaJoye said in a statement.” As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do.”
Local officials aren’t too worried about the new policies, primarily because much of it has long been in place due to state and local guidelines.
Andy Gingerich, transit coordinator for Grand Valley Transit, said riders and drivers have been following mask orders even before Gov. Jared Polis first issued his mask mandate in May.
“We’ve been ahead of the mask thing even well before Governor Polis’ order, so all of Colorado should largely already be in compliance with the TSA,” Gingerich said. “Every now and again there’s a rider who’s not very happy about it, but I think compliance has largely been pretty good. We do also, by ADA, allow for the reasonable modification for those that can’t wear masks for medical reasons.”
The same thing goes for the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Angela Padalecki, executive director of the authority that operates the airport, said the TSA policy is similar to rules the airport has been following since the beginning of the statewide mask order.
The only difference is that if people try to defy the order, the TSA can hold the airport liable for a violation of security rules, and that can have dire consequences.
“Compliance has been pretty good. Passengers are aware that airlines require masks,” Padalecki said. “It’s a TSA mandate, so the consequences for non-compliance are pretty high for the airport. We’ve had this mask policy, but now it is a federal mandate, so it’s even more important that folks are wearing their masks.”
Under the TSA policy, passengers who fail to comply with the mask order can be denied entry, boarding or continued transport, and can even face civil fines similar to those it can impose for airport passengers who attempt to circumvent normal screening requirements. The TSA doesn’t say what those fines could be.
Under general TSA guidelines, however, someone who enters a secure area without submitting to screening can be punished by a fine of up to $5,350, though its fines can be as much as $13,669 depending on whether a passenger interferes with the screening process and assaults the TSA agent in any way. Even touching or verbally threatening an agent can spur a fine.
The new TSA policy says that while medical masks and N-95 respirators are ideal, masks can be either manufactured or homemade as long as they are a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves or punctures. Exceptions to the policy include anyone under the age of 2, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask, commercial truck drivers if they are the sole occupant or those in workplace settings where mask wearing creates a risk to health or safety. Drivers in personal vehicles also are exempt.
Passengers also are allowed to remove their masks while eating, for identification purposes, communicating with the deaf or hard-of-hearing or, when in an airplane, during a loss in cabin pressure that requires passengers use oxygen.