An event Tuesday aims to save lives and educate the public on drug use.
At the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave., films will be shown detailing drug overdoses, as well as overdose reversal, and how the community can be better educated on naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug that saves lives in the event of a narcotic overdose.
This is part of a months-long project by Marty Otañez, chair and associate professor of the anthropology department at the University of Colorado — Denver, and four students.
The group visited syringe exchange sites in Denver, Glenwood Springs, Pueblo, Fort Collins and Alamosa, where they spoke with people and allowed them to tell their own stories through videos. In Grand Junction, they held a weekend-long workshop at the Unitarian Universalist Church where they helped people make their own videos.
“Our goal is to humanize people who choose to use drugs and educate people so that we can prevent more unnecessary deaths,” Otañez said. “My half-brother Andrew died a few years back, and we suspect it was from fentanyl and heroin. This inspired my work, and I feel a lot more empathetic after this.”
Throughout his group’s work, Otañez found that many people who use drugs are often degraded, insulted and discriminated against by others. That was the case in every city they went to.
“We wanted to make sure this wasn’t a Denver-centric thing because it’s a statewide problem,” Otañez said. “This affects everyone of all races, ethnicities, genders, religions and classes.”
Otañez said that the education will include what leads to overdoses. It isn’t always just the use of opiates like fentanyl, but a polysubstance overdose — meaning it could be a dangerous mix of drugs.
Otañez believes that more education will lead to less stigmatization, which will lead to more lives saved. Locals can attest to that.
In June, Eric Niederkruger was hanging out in Whitman Park on a Saturday, something he’s done every Saturday for 14 years.
What caught him off guard was when a woman approached Niederkruger asking for help with a syringe that he recognized as being Narcan.
She looked scared, Niederkruger said, and she led him into the women’s public bathroom at the park where he saw two people — a man and a woman. The man was on his back and sprawled out on the floor — his pupils as tiny as pins, his lips turning blue.
“His girlfriend told me he smoked meth all day and then took fentanyl,” Niederkruger said. “He was dying right there.”
Niederkruger, a former paramedic, took the Narcan and injected it into the man. He gasped for air and color slowly returned to his face.
“There’s a lot of stigma around drug use. And it doesn’t matter what side you fall on. The fact is people are dying out there and it’s only become worse during the pandemic,” he said.”
Niederkruger is a longtime advocate for helping people who use drugs. He plans to be at Tuesday’s event at Unitarian Universalist, which is free to attend and runs from 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. Masks are required for the screening.