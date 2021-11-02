Today is the last day to vote in Mesa County’s 2021 election, which includes school board seats and a number of ballot issues.
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board: Austin DeWitt, Andrea Haitz and Trish Mahre in District C; Nick Allan and Will Jones in District D; and David Combs and Angela Lema in District E.
All voters within the school district can vote in all three races.
Also on the ballot is a $115 million bond issue to reconstruct Grand Junction High School.
The ballot includes three statewide measures: Amendment 78 to restrict how the governor and attorney general can spend so-called custodial money, Proposition 119 to increase retail marijuana taxes to fund tutoring programs for students in low-income families, and Proposition 120 to lower property tax rates.
The ballot also includes Measure 1A by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners to impose a new excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana, 1B to allow the county to opt out of a state law to provide telecommunications services, and 1C to allow for the permitting of optional premises cultivation operation licenses for marijuana cultivating, manufacturing and testing of marijuana products.
Additionally, the ballot includes Measure 2A to allow the town of De Beque to increase excise taxes on unprocessed retail marijuana, and 4A to allow the Plateau Valley School District to increase its debt to fund a new K-12 school.
Ballots can be dropped off at Mesa County Central Services, the Fruita Civic center, the Clifton Department of Motor Vehicles, the Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility, the Department of Human Services, Colorado Mesa University, the Mesa County Fairgrounds and the Palisade Community Center.
Drop-off locations will be available until 7 p.m. today. It is too late to send ballots through the mail.
Voters can also fill out their ballots in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Colorado Mesa University, Dinosaur Journey Museum, Mesa County Central Services and the Palisade Community Center.