Tuesday is election day.
With many, possible most of the ballots already in the hands of election officials, voters must turn in ballots at ballot boxes by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The city of Grand Junction’s municipal election will decide the future of marijuana businesses in the city and elect four City Council members from eight candidates.
In order to ensure your ballot is counted, it must be received by the Mesa County Elections Division by 7 p.m. Postmarks do not count as a received date.
Voters can deliver ballots to ballot boxes located at Grand Junction City Hall, Mesa County Central Services, Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility or the Department of Human Services.
Voters will be deciding between eight candidates for four open City Council seats.
District A: Mark McCallister and Rick Taggart; District D: Greg Haitz and Dennis Simpson; District E: Jody Green and Abe Herman; At Large: Kraig Andrews and Randall Reitz.
Taggert and Andrews are on the current city council.
Three ballot questions will also be decided in the election with two of those regarding marijuana businesses in Grand Junction. Questions 2A and 2B, will ask voters if they would overturn a moratorium on those businesses within the city and whether they would agree to place a tax on those businesses if they are allowed.
Question 2C is in regards to a property bordering Las Colonias Park on the east. A developer is asking voters to allow for the alignment of the Riverfront Trail through the property to be altered to better fit its plans. It is proposing to build 96 multi-family housing units and an upscale camp site.