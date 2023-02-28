Signs on the front windows of the Tuesday Morning store in the Red Cliff Pointe Shopping Center announce that the store is closing. All items in the store are up to 20% off, with some items marked down as much as 75%.
There was a sullen expression on the faces of Tuesday Morning shoppers Monday as they walked past barren shelf after barren shelf.
The discount store at 2650 North Ave. in the Red Cliff Pointe Shopping Center has built a loyal clientele over the years because of the variety of its offerings and its discounted prices. However, it’s set to close soon, so everything’s on sale and everything must go before the store itself does.
Tuesday Morning opened its first location in 1974 and, as of last November, operated nearly 500 stores in 40 states. However, the company announced in November that its sales fell 10% in the first quarter for the 2023 fiscal year from that same period in the 2022 fiscal year (from $177 million to $157 million).
“Our first quarter sales performance was inline with our expectations as our teams navigated a challenging consumer environment as well as the previously discussed disruption in receipt flow due to the timing of the finalization of our strategic investment late in the quarter,” said Tuesday Morning CEO Andrew Berger in the company’s statement.
As a result, the Dallas-based company is closing more than 250 of its stores in 38 states this year. This includes 16 of its Colorado locations, including the Grand Junction location, much to the chagrin of its shoppers who became regular patrons because of its prices.
The other stores to be closed in Colorado are located across the Front Range.
Tuesday Morning sells a variety of items at discounted prices such as lamps, rugs, paintings, suitcases, pet accessories, chairs, tables, kitchen gear, lotions, bath accessories, pillows, bedding, puzzles and board games.
As part of the closing sale, all items in the store are up to 20% cheaper than usual. Some items are even cheaper, as Christmas merchandise is for sale for 75% off.
The Daily Sentinel requested comments from the store but Tuesday Morning’s corporate office is not issuing statements on behalf of individual stores.
This is the second national store to announce closing a Grand Junction outlet this month.
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 149 stores nationwide, including the Grand Junction location at 2464 U.S. Highway 6&50.