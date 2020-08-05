Despite a recent court ruling that said turn signals are not needed at any point in a roundabout, a majority of respondents in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll say turn signals should be used when exiting a roundabout.
With roughly 300 votes cast early in the week, 46% said that turn signals should be used when exiting roundabouts. Turn signals are unnecessary to 37% of those who responded and 15% said turn signals should be used entering and exiting a roundabout. The remaining 2% believe a turn signal should only be used when entering a roundabout.
This poll is ongoing and available through Saturday evening.
Please note that the poll results are displayed live and may not match the results from Wednesday's story. They are subject to change between Wednesday and Sunday.
