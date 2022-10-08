For a brief moment, it looked as if Eagle Valley High School was going to stick it to Palisade in its homecoming game on Friday night at Stocker Stadium.
And then that possibility evaporated faster than you can say, “read option”
For a brief moment, it looked as if Eagle Valley High School was going to stick it to Palisade in its homecoming game on Friday night at Stocker Stadium.
And then that possibility evaporated faster than you can say, “read option”
The Bulldogs cruised to a 50-16 victory to open conference play. The Bulldogs had 314 rushing yards and six runs of 20-plus yards to secure their second straight victory after opening the season 0-4.
The Devils pulled off a surprise onside kick to open the game and later forced a three-and-out on Palisade’s first position. The Devils then jumped to an 8-0 lead but the ’Dogs weren’t sweating.
“I wasn’t really worried, I figured it would work out because we were the same way last year,” said Rhett Ward, a senior fullback and linebacker. “We had to get stopped and then scored on and then that’s when we turned it on because it fueled us.”
The start of the game, while not ideal, allowed Palisade to get a sense of what Eagle Valley’s approach and game plan was, coach Joe Ramunno said, and the coaching staff and players were then able to adapt.
Once those changes happened, it was smooth sailing.
Two plays after Eagle Valley went up 8-0, Ward took a hand off, bounced outside and ran 53 yards for a touchdown.
The Palisade defense then forced a three-and-out and on the offense’s next play, Malakhi Espinosa ran for a touchdown with about one minute left in the first quarter. A two-point conversion run from Ward made it 14-8.
The offensive line allowed the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) to grab and hold onto the lead. Three Bulldogs ran for 50-plus yards. Espinosa had 52 on six carries and a touchdown, and he threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kade Smith.
“We’re getting healthy again on the offensive line. James McGinnett stepped in and did a really good job for us … Up front, we got a good group of guys. Tyler (Hinton) leads that group and Keegan Cox, those guys all played their tails off. But they’re all led by Number 8, he kind of gets them going,” Ramunno said, gesturing to Espinosa.
Phallen Salvati and Ward both ran for two touchdowns. Salvati barreled his way through defenders throughout the night, gaining 91 yards on six carries.
“I’ve been trying to work on my blocks, harder running and practice every day,” Salvati said.
Ward meanwhile acted as a leader for both sides of the ball. He ran for 137 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. His second score came in third quarter from 34 yards out to give Palisade a 50-8 lead and force a running a clock.
Ward was also in on numerous tackles and helped the defense limit Eagle Valley (1-5, 0-1) to 3.2 yards per carry.
Ramunno praised Ward and his teammates for their aptitude on defense.
“We went over all week that we were going to do a lot of stunting with our D-linemen. That way, they slant a bunch, get around them and not so much strike and press them, that way they can get around them and get tackles for loss,” Ward said. “After a while they picked up on it, so we went back to our base and that’s when the big boys win because those boys are strong.”
The victory does help ease the pain of an 0-4 start, Palisade’s first in decades, but the team is still focused on improving.
Ramunno is hopeful that the early season struggles against good teams prepared the Bulldogs
“We had to find ourselves. We had to get to where we could believe in each other a little bit more,” Ramunno said. “We thought we were going to have a real decent crew and thought we could do some things. Some of the kids were trying to do too much and then you get in the way of our team aspect, so that’s coming around a bit better. And any time you play tough teams, that makes you tougher as well.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM
Sunset: 06:47:08 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM
Sunset: 06:45:36 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM
Sunset: 06:44:04 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM
Sunset: 06:42:32 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.