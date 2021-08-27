Voters will decide if the state’s marijuana sales tax should be increased to pay for tutoring and supplemental education programs for students in minority or low-income families.
That became official earlier this week when the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office certified as sufficient the number of signatures from registered voters to qualify it for this fall’s ballot.
The proposal would increase sales taxes on recreational marijuana — and not medical marijuana — by 5%.
That would be on top of the 15% state sales tax that’s already assessed on marijuana, the state’s 2.9% general sales tax and whatever other sales taxes accessed by local governments that have approved retail marijuana stores within their jurisdictions.
Revenues from that tax increase, which is estimated to be about $137 million a year when fully phased in, would go to the state’s newly created Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Fund.
That fund would provide up to $1,500 a year to students to help pay for tutors or other educational programs they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford, say proponents of the measure, the ballot title of which isn’t yet official, but likely would be Proposition 119.
“Kids spend 80% of their waking hours outside of school,” said Amy Anderson, executive director of Reschool Colorado, a nonprofit group that works to enhance educational opportunities for youth.
“When students supplement school with well-rounded learning opportunities outside of school, they thrive,” she added. “Initiative 25 will expand access to enriching learning opportunities in literacy, technology, arts, the outdoors many more that play a crucial role in youth development.”
Proponents had collected more than 200,000 signatures. They only needed 124,632.