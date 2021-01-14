U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert saw her Twitter account temporarily suspended Wednesday, but the social media company didn’t expressly say why.
Hours later, however, the social media giant reinstated the account.
“Twitter randomly shut my account down with no explanation,” Boebert tweeted after her account was reactivated. “They do this to thousands of conservatives every day. When the press reported the ban, it was lifted.”
Under that ban, the Rifle Republican was only allowed to send direct messages to her nearly 390,000 followers, but she wasn’t able to post new tweets, re-tweet anything or like what someone else had tweeted.
In a message to her, Twitter said:
“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features. While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers — no Tweets, Retweets, or likes. Your account will be restored to full functioning in: 6 days and 8 hours.”
That time frame would have meant Boebert couldn’t have tweeted until after next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Boebert’s last posts before her account was suspended read: “Calling 75,000,000 Americans domestic terrorists is not unity,” and, “At least 30 people were killed in largely left-wing riots in the summer of 2020.”
All this comes a day after Boebert faced off with Capitol police when she set off a newly placed metal detector at the entrance of the House chambers, refusing to show them what was in her hand bag, according to numerous Capitol Hill reporters.
Other reporters later tweeted that she eventually was allowed onto the floor without her bag being searched.
The gun-toting Boebert, who voted against impeaching the president Wednesday, has repeatedly tweeted that she plans to continue to carry her sidearm while serving in Congress, even posting a well-produced video about it earlier this month.
The House installed the metal detector after several other members told leadership they were fearful of some members of Congress who also are known to carry firearms, such as Boebert.
That came after federal law enforcement authorities warned of credible threats of violence not only at the U.S. Capitol, but at state legislatures around the nation, several of which, like Colorado, started their 2021 sessions this week.
Officials from both parties continue to speak out against the attempted insurrection that occurred on the Capitol Building last week, and against any new events between now and next Wednesday’s inauguration, including the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel.
“Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol, and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Let me be clear. Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C., or in any other state capitol.”
Earlier this week, Boebert complained that she lost about 30,000 followers after Twitter suspended the accounts of President Donald Trump and numerous other accounts from others who violated Twitter rules, primarily over claims they were inciting violence or posting hate-filled messages and baseless conspiracy theories.
While executives for Twitter and other social media companies have been heavily criticized for booting, blocking or limiting people who use their services, a debate that’s likely to continue, they are legally allowed to do so because they are privately owned.
Some Twitter users have equated it to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a 2018 Colorado case that allowed a Denver baker to refuse to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple on grounds of free speech and free exercise of religion rights under the First Amendment.
The freshman congresswoman has been embattled over the past week because of tweets she posted before and during the attempted insurrection of Congress, including tweeting “Today is 1776,” and posting when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had left the chambers. Some of the rioters were searching for Pelosi, even breaking into her office.
Those posts have resulted in numerous calls for Boebert to resign, or for the U.S. House to vote to remove her from office.
Boebert’s congressional office didn’t not respond to requests for comment.