Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard what sounded like gunshots fired in the area of Moonlight Court and Belford Avenue.
It was later determined that multiple shots were fired into an occupied home, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage, the MCSO reports.
Witnesses spotted a maroon Toyota pickup truck leaving the area at the time of the incident. While deputies were still speaking to witnesses, a truck matching the description of that vehicle returned to the area.
Deputies stopped the truck and took the two occupants into custody.
Deputies allegedly found a defaced gun and fired shell casings during a search of the vehicle.
There were also multiple shell casings found in the road.
Justin Fowler, 21 of Grand Junction, and Trey Shriver, 20 of Clifton, were arrested and taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.
They each face a series of misdemeanor and felony charges, including possession of a defaced firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
Investigators are seeking information or possible video from residents in the area between D ½ to E Roads and 31 Road to Duffy Drive that may have seen the suspect vehicle on camera.
If home security system captured video between just before 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., the MCSO asks that people send an email to Jeffrey.Byrne@mesacounty.us.