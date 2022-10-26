Two people have been arrested on felony child abuse charges in Garfield County involving a 2-year-old child.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check on the welfare of a 2-year-old girl on Oct. 22 after receiving information that the child was suffering obvious injuries to her face and body.
With the assistance of officers from the Silt Police Department, sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and child.
Desirae Jones, the mother of the child, and her boyfriend, Kurtis Kumar were also in the vehicle.
Deputies observed severe untreated injuries to the child, according to a news release. Law enforcement then took emergency custody of the injured child as well as her sibling. The inured child was taken the Grand River Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment and evaluation.
According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the child was found to have multiple injuries including burns to her body and other injuries consistent with a violent physical assault.
Kumar and Jones were arrested on several felony charges related to assault and child abuse. Both were transported to the Garfield County Jail where they now face $1 million cash bond each.
The sheriff’s office said that no other information about the investigation would be released at this time.