The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seized 2,220 fentanyl pills, left, and 20 grams of cocaine and a kilogram of methamphetamine, right, on Wednesday when two people were arrested at Colorado National Monument.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
A baggie containing 2,220 fentanyl pills was seized as part of an arrest of two people in Colorado National Monument this week. The two suspects are in the Mesa County Jail.
Two people were arrested at the Saddlehorn Campground in Colorado National Monument on Wednesday after police said park rangers found drugs while checking on an illegal campfire.
Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, were found with about a kilogram of methamphetamine, 2,200 fentanyl pills and 20 grams of cocaine, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, a park ranger was searching for smoke from an unattended campfire in the area of the campground when he found a meth pipe in plain sight on the seat of a Toyota Camry parked at a campsite.
Police said Book and Olson weren’t in the car, but had been observed in the campsite earlier.
According to the affidavit, the park ranger found drugs, a handgun and cash inside the vehicle.
Book and Olson were arrested by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and transported to the Mesa County Jail.
Police said they found a safe in the trunk of the car, which contained multiple baggies and other packages suspected to contain drugs.
The car was impounded pending a search warrant.
Book is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond on charges of importing drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, money laundering and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is due in court Wednesday for a return filing of charges.
Olson is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond on charges if importing drugs, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and money laundering. She is also due in court Wednesday.