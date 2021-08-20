The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued three arrest warrants in connection with an investigation into the selling of stolen merchandise at A Pawn Shop, 353 Pitkin Ave.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Branden Yates, 38, of Grand Junction, Matthew Carey, 31, of Grand Junction and Justin Stelter, 37, of Grand Junction.
Yates and Carey were already in custody on unrelated charges when the warrants were issued, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and Stelter is at large.
All three are being charged with theft of $2,000-$5,000, a class 6 felony.
According to the sheriff’s office, the three suspects each are accused of stealing merchandise from local retailers, such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Ace Hardware and Harbor Freight, and selling or pawning the items at A Pawn Shop.
The shop’s owner, James “Jimmy” Wilcox III, was arrested on charges of theft and soliciting prostitution July 30.
According to the arrest warrant, Yates is believed to have visited A Pawn Shop 42 times from 2019 to June 2021, selling 21 items and pawning 75 items.
In the affidavit, police said Yates pawned or sold nine items from Home Depot worth $1,607, eight stolen items from Lowe’s worth $1,182.96 and three stolen items from Tractor Supply worth $619.97, for a total of $3,409.93.
According to the affidavit, Carey is alleged to have visited A Pawn Shop 13 times from July 2020 to June 2021, selling 20 items and pawning seven during that time period.
Carey is accused in the affidavit of selling or pawning 10 stolen items from Home Depot worth $1,860, one item from Lowe’s worth $99, one item from Cabela’s worth $299 and one item from Harbor Freight worth $549.99, for a total of $2,807.
According to the affidavit, Stelter is believed to have visited A Pawn Shop 133 times from 2018 to June 2021, selling 240 items and pawning 34 items during that time period.
In the affidavit, Stelter is accused of selling four stolen items from Home Depot worth $670.97, 13 items from Lowe’s worth $2,093.98, one item from Ace Hardware worth $150, one item from a citizen worth $1,800, one item from Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $79.99 and one item from Harbor Freight worth $79, for a total of $4,873.94.
According to the affidavit, the stolen merchandise was discovered using LeadsOnline, a tool used to report items sold or pawned by pawn shops, which helps law enforcement access the information easily.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said previously that rumors have abounded about illegal activity at A Pawn Shop for years, and allegations of Wilcox soliciting prostitution from homeless women led to the Sheriff’s Office executing a search warrant, where they said they found pawn slips that had not been filled out correctly.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators also noticed the same people dropping items off at the shop regularly, some of whom were under investigation for thefts. A second search warrant was executed at the shop to look for stolen goods.
That search took two days, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and turned up more than $75,000 in stolen goods, including almost $33,000 in stolen items from Home Depot, $17,500 from Lowe’s and $15,000 in bicycles.