Two measures on the fall ballot would allow marijuana growers to cultivate, manufacture and test pot products, something a handful of farmers and business owners in the Grand Valley have said are needed to help boost economic development.
Still, the one thing they don’t allow is the establishment of retail marijuana sales, as are now legal in Palisade, De Beque and Grand Junction.
Grand Junction voters approved recreational marijuana in the city limits in the April election, but no stores have been approved yet.
While supporters say the measure would bring the county more in line with the rest of the state when it comes to the marijuana industry, opponents continue to denounce it and the use of marijuana altogether.
A new group, called Safe and Healthy Mesa County, formed last month and is sending out flyers, primarily online, denouncing the two measures.
That group, created by Palisade resident Diane Cox, focuses on marijuana’s impact on teens, but goes on to imply the measure would allow for more retail stores, which it doesn’t.
Cox did not return requests for comment, but her flyer says that increased access equals increased use, particularly for teens.
“Don’t sell our kids’ future for a 0.3% revenue increase,” it says.
The measure, however, calls for up to a 5% excise tax increase on the first sale or transfer by a retail marijuana cultivation facility, which would be licensed locations around unincorporated areas of the county that would be allowed to grow it, but not sell it on the retail market.
The measure is expected to raise about $752,000 a year in tax revenues, all of which would be used for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs in the county.
Cox goes on to denounce the use of marijuana in general, citing quotes and research that show its ill effects on teens, saying the tax increase “won’t begin to cover costs to the taxpayers” for mental health, increases in social services and poor education performance.
While a handful of such retail stores exist in Palisade and De Beque, more are on the way in Grand Junction, whose voters approved limited retail sales in April.
The city is working on regulations to govern those sales.
The group that backed that city measure, Responsible Growth Grand Junction, isn’t involved in the county measures, but its former campaign manager, Aron Diaz, says it goes hand-in-hand with what the city did.
He said it’s better for local businesses, and new and existing retail marijuana shops that won’t have to seek pot supplies outside of the region.
“It keeps that whole engine going where we keep re-infusing money back into our local economies,” Diaz said. “It’s a trend that’s going on everywhere, everyone is trying to shop locally as much as possible, and here’s a supply chain that we can create in our own backyard.”
Measure 1A would impose the tax, but only if voters approve 1C, which does away with a county ban on marijuana cultivation.
This isn’t the first time Cox has voiced her concerns about marijuana.
Before the measure passed in Palisade legalizing recreational marijuana, she was a vocal opponent of the issue.