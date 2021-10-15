Two candidates, David Combs and Angela Lema, are running for the District E seat on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education.
Combs, a long-time high school sports official, said he is running to create employable and college-ready graduates, as well as improve transparency, mental health, physical health, financial literacy and diversity.
Lema, running as part of a conservative bloc, has said D51 graduates lack foundational skills that they should get from their education.
The Daily Sentinel asked each candidate the same five questions. Their answers can be found below.
David Combs
Age: 64
Occupation: Owner/Partner — Vice President of Sales — Aspen National Collection
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
Student preparedness for post graduation. There’s a variety of pre-college options in place, including the IB program and CMU’s early course offerings. There’s a lack of trade options for the non-college bound student, which limits his or her’s ability to experience pre-graduation trade or career experience.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
Public comment policy. I would have made public comments the last part of the school board meeting thus allowing business to take place first, having all in the audience be updated, then end with unlimited 3 minute public comment.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
I learned that masking led to our school district remaining open, for a school district this size it was historic. We can use last year’s statistical data to assist in determining this year’s direction.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
Make use of this year’s “blueprint” of transparency, funding directives and public input for future funding upgrades.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
Yes I’m confident in the decision, also Dr. Hill is currently working under Dr. Sirko and this will enhance his understanding of the needs and wants of the district after Dr. Sirko’s retirement.
Angela Lema
Age: 57
Occupation: Owner/Director The Salon Professional Academy
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
After working with D51 graduates for the past 15 years, I am very concerned with the quality of foundational education our students received from D51. This education is imperative for successful continuation of their education, entering the workforce and responsible adult life.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
Recently the board limited the amount of time parents had to make public comment. The parents time was shorted, they voiced their unhappiness, the board moved online and left the building. Watching online I was shocked with the response from the board. Simply upholding the agreement would have negated the situation. I would uphold agreements and add extra time to hear all parents when necessary.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
Keeping kids in school is incredibly important. Our students were back for in person learning sooner than many districts. Moving forward with safety first, we must always do everything we can to keep students in school for in-person learning.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
Prove themselves trustworthy with the GJHS project. Coming in under budget and making smart changes that lessen the cost will show the community that we are paying attention. The board then must devise a solid maintenance plan for all existing facilities to prepare for our future needs.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
The new board will set forth the goals, vision and expectations for the superintendent. As the sole employee of the Board, Dr. Hill must be willing to carry out that out into the district. Dr. Hill seems to be dug into our community and his future position as superintendent.
