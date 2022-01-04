The city of Delta is looking to fill two City Council seats in its municipal election for April 5.
The two seats are for District C and at-large.
People wanting to run must meet the following criteria: Be a U. S. citizen; be at least 18 years of age on the date of the election; resided continuously in the city of Delta for at least 12 consecutive months prior to their election; or if recently annexed, must have resided within the territory annexed for the prescribed 12 consecutive months; and be a registered elector.
District C candidates must live within the district from which they seek election; at-large candidates may live anywhere within the city.
Nomination petitions are available at the office of the City Clerk, 360 Main St., Delta.
Signed petitions must be returned to the Clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.
For information, call City Clerk Jolene E. Nelson, 970-874-7902.
1st case of omicron for Navajos
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday, but tribal health officials say the first case of the omicron variant has been detected on the vast reservation.
Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.