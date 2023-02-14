Two Democrats are to launch their renewed bids to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2024.
One of them is former Aspen City Councilor Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to Boebert last year by a surprising 546 votes despite the 3rd Congressional District favoring Republican voters by a wide margin.
The other candidate is Debby Burnett, a Gunnison County resident who failed to make the primary ballot, pulling in 21.8% of delegates during the district's assembly in April 2022.
Both candidates are to kick off their candidacies later today.
"November's election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign," Frisch said in a news release. "Despite her near loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled down on her divisive antics, attention seeking and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of southern and western Colorado."
Frisch campaigned on being a conservative Democrat and criticizing Boebert as an "extremist," often calling her constant tweets and appearances on conservative national media as "angertainment," a made-up word he used repeatedly during the campaign.
Burnett, 55, is a veterinarian and a licensed physical therapist, working at a Wyoming hospital for about 11 years before moving to Gunnison in February 2022. Previously, she lived in Jackson County, which had been drawn out of the expansive 3rd Congressional District during redistricting in 2021.
Frisch, 56, moved to Aspen in 2003 from New York City, where he worked as a currency trader. Originally, he's from Montana, but grew up in Minnesota.
Burnett raised $251,000 before being forced out of the race. Frisch raised about $6.7 million, about $2.2 million coming as a loan to his own campaign, all of which has since been paid back. He ended his campaign finance account last year with about $365,000 in cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Boebert, 36, had total receipts during the last election cycle — Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022 — of more than $7.8 million, with about $771,000 carried over to the current election cycle.
Former staffers for Pueblo Democrat Soledad Sandoval, who narrowly lost to Frisch in the 2022 Democratic primary by 289 votes, say she has no plans to run again.