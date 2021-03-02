Two finalists have emerged to be the next Mesa County attorney.
One candidate is Andrea Nina Atencio, the county’s chief deputy attorney, who acts as interim attorney since former County Attorney Patrick Coleman’s contract was not renewed shortly after Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis took office in January.
The other is Jennifer Lee Springer, who has been the chief deputy district attorney in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office since 2013.
Springer handles homicide and major crimes in the DA’s office but, prior to that, she spent two years as an associate attorney in the law firm now known as Betchel Santo & Severn handling employment matters, labor audits, worker issues, contact negotiations and business transactions.
That’s important because that’s more in line with what the county attorney’s position handles.
Before that, Springer worked in the DA’s office as a deputy district attorney as a line-level prosecutor immediately after earning her juris doctorate degree at the Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut.
Atencio, meanwhile, has been doing that type of work in the 18-person office since 2015. She, too, worked in the Betchel law firm as an associate attorney, but only for four months, leaving to work as Coleman’s chief deputy.
Atencio had been working in the attorney’s office for 12 years before that, soon after graduating from the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, in 2001.
“My years of service at Mesa County have afforded me a unique perspective that I would bring to the position of Mesa County attorney,” Atencio wrote in her application letter for the job. “I bring with me historical knowledge, not only of the Mesa County Attorney’s Office, but also of various policies and practices of Mesa County and its many departments.”
For her part, Springer said her experience has taught her how to handle a variety of issues, including getting people to the table who don’t want to be there.
She said her job has also taught her the value in building relationships with just about anyone, saying she’s only one member of a team.
“Our justice system requires rational, thoughtful negotiations, as well as strategic choices regarding the deployment of resources in the right way, at the right time,” Springer wrote in her cover letter. “Without this, our system becomes bogged down, cases languish without resolution, members of the community lose faith in the justice system, and victims do not receive justice.”
It is not yet known what the job will pay, but Coleman was making $185,000 a year when he left the position.
The two candidates are to be interviewed by the commissioners on March 10.