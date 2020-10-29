The Grand Junction Fire Department announced on Wednesday that two first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first two positive cases reported in the GJFD since the pandemic started.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the GJFD said it was taking the diagnoses seriously and that the community will be notified of any operational changes, including fluctuating staffing, additional cases and potential impacts to services.
GJFD Fire Chief Ken Watkins said he’s had contingency plans drawn up for staffing issues that predate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it started, I was at a conference with multiple fire chiefs. The first incidents in the U.S. were just confirmed and one of the chiefs there was neighbors to the department where they were reported,” Watkins explained. “He discussed with us how he was quarantining firefighters and EMTs. So, very early on, we were having these discussions.”
Watkins uses the county’s contingency plan developed for a flu pandemic, which lays out what to do if a certain number of staff and units are out.
“It goes all the way down to one employee left,” he said.
Watkins also has regularly scheduled talks with fire chiefs across the state.
“Departments that have had positive cases have discussed what they have done to keep operations going and to keep their communities safe,” he explained. “The fact that we are this far in without a positive case, I think, speaks to the policies we have in place.”
After the two first responders tested positive, they self-quarantined and were taken off duty. All GJFD personnel are continuing daily symptom monitoring tracking prior to reporting for duty.
The exposure will not affect the department’s level of services at this time.
“We know how difficult it could be if we had an outbreak in the department,” Watkins said.
With 573 new cases reported in the past two weeks, the fire department’s first cases may just be a function of the environment they work in.
“We are seeing increases in the community and we are obviously part of the community,” Waktins added.
GJFD Deputy Chief Gus Hendricks said first responders get tested for the virus when recommended by their doctor.
“We don’t get special treatment because we are first responders,” he said. ”Let’s say I had a sore throat, I’d immediately call my battalion chief and say I’m sick and not coming into work. Because of COVID, I would go to my doctor to get COVID test if necessary.”
Watkins didn’t think the first responders got COVID-19 while on the job.
The cases come about a month after it was released that an employee within the fire department raised concerns about the department’s compliance with the state’s mask order.
Watkins said he did not think the two incidents were related.
“Whenever I go inside a fire station, I have no evidence policies aren’t being followed. Employees are doing the right things,” he added.
COUNTY TESTING SHUTS DOWN DUE TO WEATHER
The two first responder positives come as the rest of the county’s case numbers continue to surge. With more community transmission in Mesa County than there’s ever been, testing has picked up as well.
However, on Tuesday, Mesa County Public Health had to shut down the testing facility early due to inclement weather.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the site still administered 137 tests before shutting down at 1 p.m.
He said the county was up to around 225 to 250 tests per day.
Tuesday’s early closure of the testing site served as somewhat of a blessing for Mesa County Public Health as the challenges of testing during extreme cold became immediately apparent.
“We had to prepare for winter earlier than we thought we would. It was so cold at the fairgrounds that gloves were cracking and test tubes freezing,” Kuhr said. “Staff was so cold they had to take multiple breaks to keep warm.”
With the cold weather likely to be more frequent over the next few months, Kuhr said health officials learned what they will need in January that they didn’t in June.
He said the fairgrounds heater system hadn’t been fired up in 20 years and multiple heaters had to be rented.
“It was a good test. We even talked about what we would do to move indoors but drive-thru is so effective,” he said.
Testing hours at the fairgrounds will move to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in part to better deal with cooler mornings.
Kuhr said the colder weather was a problem health departments across Colorado were dealing with.
“No one was prepared,” Kuhr said.
He added that several testing facilities in the state closed on Monday due to weather.
“It was a good opportunity with things warming back up to preplan,” Kuhr added. “We’re not going to be surprised.”
Forty-five new cases were reported on Wednesday. The county also added a new category to its daily report, deaths among COVID-19 cases. While the count for deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mesa County remains at six, the county lists 11 deaths in the new category among COVID-19 cases.
With numerous incidents reported at nursing homes, Kuhr anticipated the county’s death numbers may rise.
“We are prepared for that to happen,” he added.