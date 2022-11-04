After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl returns Saturday at Colorado School of Mines in Golden — and two Grand Junction High School teams are competing.

A total of 18 teams of students from 11 Colorado high schools will compete at Marquez Hall, putting their knowledge of science to the test. The champion will be determined by the three top-scoring teams in the final round.

