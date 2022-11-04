After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dino Ridge High School Science Quiz Bowl returns Saturday at Colorado School of Mines in Golden — and two Grand Junction High School teams are competing.
A total of 18 teams of students from 11 Colorado high schools will compete at Marquez Hall, putting their knowledge of science to the test. The champion will be determined by the three top-scoring teams in the final round.
There are two teams representing Grand Junction in the Dino Ridge Quiz Bowl:
The A team is represented by Cailan McKim, Athena Quesenberry, Alexander Chang and Sam Guddat.
The B team, is made up of Megan TerLouw, Magaly Luna, Anna Stone-Ewing and Andrew Agrenado.
“We’re incredibly excited to be competing,” said Grand Junction Academic Team Head Coach Coady Shawcroft.
“For many of our students, this will be our first time crossing the mountains for a competition, so they are incredibly proud to be representing GJHS while competing against so many great teams from the Front Range. We have a pretty great team, so the kids are chomping at the bit to see how they stack up.”
Other high schools in the competition are Boulder, Broomfield, Colorado Early Colleges, Hanover, Horizon, Lake City Community College, North Park, Rock Canyon, Stargate Charter and Weld Central.
Dinosaur Ridge first hosted a high school science quiz bowl in 2019 at Lakewood High School and planned on making it an annual event. However, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting restrictions for indoor gatherings foiled those plans.
“We have been looking forward to bringing back this spirited academic competition and are thrilled to be making a few changes including the venue,” said Dinosaur Ridge Executive Director Jeff Lamontagne in a statement.
“Holding the quiz bowl on a college campus adds to the excitement, especially at a school known for its STEM specialties. As a science-driven organization with an educational mission, we believe it’s important to encourage students to excel in science studies and pursue careers in the field. Emphasizing the fun of science through competitions like this one is one way to do that “
The competition will be video-taped for a half-hour special that will air on local PBS TV stations in Colorado.