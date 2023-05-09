Two Grand Junction men plead guilty in separate fentanyl death cases By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print +1 JUNIOR HIGHLINE +1 MARK HAROLD Facebook Twitter Email Print Two Grand Junction men pleaded guilty last month to distributing fentanyl resulting in death in relation to separate incidents.Junior Highline and Mark Harold were both arrested May 20, 2022, after being indicted by grand juries related to the deaths of two people in 2021.According to the plea agreement, Highline distributed hundreds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that actually contained fentanyl, tracing back to at least November 2020.Some of the pills Highline distributed, through two intermediaries, eventually got to a person identified as “C.C.,” who died after using the pills.The Mesa County Coroner’s Office determined C.C. had died from fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.Harold was indicted in a case in which he is accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a person identified as K.L. on or around March 14, 2021.The sentencing range for distributing fentanyl resulting in death is 20 years to life in prison.Highline pleaded guilty April 17. Sentencing for Highline is scheduled for July 31.Harold pleaded guilty April 19. His sentencing hearing has been tentatively set for Aug. 25. His plea agreement has not been formally approved. It is pending the presentence agreement. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Criminal Law Law Pharmacology Crime Chemistry Security And Public Safety Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 49° 77° Mon Monday 77°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM Sunset: 08:13:35 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 52° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM Sunset: 08:14:31 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 49° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/49° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:06:03 AM Sunset: 08:15:27 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 36% 48° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/48° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:05:04 AM Sunset: 08:16:23 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 10% 48° 72° Fri Friday 72°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM Sunset: 08:17:19 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 16% 53° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/53° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM Sunset: 08:18:14 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 21% 55° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/55° Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM Sunset: 08:19:09 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business