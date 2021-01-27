A new granite bench has been placed at the entrance to Watson Island to honor the work of Grand Junction Lions Club members Larry Jones and Brian Mahoney, who were instrumental in cleaning up the site and preserving it as a city park.
The revitalization of Watson Island — a citywide effort that drew on dozens of grants as well as tireless negotiation from city officials and concerned citizens alike — kicked off a decades-long effort of revitalizing the land along the Colorado River and led to the popular ribbon of path known as the Riverfront Trail that now extends all the way to Loma.
In 1986, the Grand Junction Lions Club asked its members for ideas for a new challenge grant to improve the city. Mahoney and Jones urged the Lions Club to concentrate funds for the clean-up project. With $100,000 from the Lions Club and a match from the city of Grand Junction, they went about negotiating the purchase.
“It turns out the City Council had actually talked about doing something at the confluence of the river,” Mahoney said in a 2019 interview with The Daily Sentinel. “They instructed (the planning department) to map out all the ownership of everything that was there. One parcel that looked particularly interesting was Watson Island. It was all clear of businesses or anything. It just had to be cleaned up and taken care of. We could start there.”
They were able to purchase the island in late 1988 and got to work cleaning it up removing tires, batteries and oil barrels, among other contaminants. More than 30 years later, Watson Island is now a thriving part of the City’s Parks and Recreation system and is home to a disc golf course.
Grand Junction Lions Club Public Relations and Marketing Chair Brad McCloud said it was the long-range vision of Mahoney and Jones that helped begin decades of work to clean up the riverfront and create the Riverfront Trail and Las Colonias Park.
“Had they not had the forward-thinking ideas and vision to do that, none of those things would exist,” McCloud said. “They really took a vision and an idea and made it something that is really part of the heartbeat of this community, of this valley. Without that leadership and that vision, we would be lacking sorely in this community. So it’s about time we recognized them for some of the great things they did.”
Grand Junction Lions Club President Shawna Grieger thanked the Riverfront Commission, Enstrom’s Candies, the city of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Lions Club members for helping make the bench a reality.
McCloud said in recent years the Lions Club board, both old and new members, have discussed how to best recognize the decades of work of Mahoney and Jones. He said they exemplify what the Lions Club is meant to be, community members working for the benefit of the community as a whole.
“(The Lions Club Board) thought we really do need to do something to cement that in the memory of this community,” McCloud said. “As Lions we have something to look to as to where we came from, some of the things we’ve done and have that help us keep our eye on what we’re here to do for our community.”