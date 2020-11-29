Two men in their 80s are the latest to die from COVID-19 in Mesa County, bringing to 44 the number of Mesa County residents to die directly from the disease.
Another 10 have died who tested positive for COVID-19, but for whom the coronavirus was not ruled the cause of death.
Including Saturday’s fatalities, 45 people with COVID-19 have died in the month of November alone, 38 directly from the disease. Statewide, 2,983 have died, according to the state department of public health and environment.
Mesa County Public Health recorded only 91 new COVID-19 cases in their Saturday update, which comes two days after testing was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health departments across the country anticipated delayed numbers surrounding the holiday.
The 91 cases brings to 5,680 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, 2,218 of which were recorded in the past two weeks.