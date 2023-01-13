Two more announce City Council bids SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print In a joint release Grand Junction residents Jamie Porta and Scott Beilfuss announced their candidacy for seats on City Council.Porta, a union electrician and local organizer, is running for the District A seat. Beilfuss is competing for the at-large seat. Beilfuss is a retired sales representative and local organizer.District A now has three candidates filed to run, with Cody Kennedy and Sandra Weckerly also filed to run.Beilfuss is the second entrant into the competition for the at-large seat joining Diane Schwenke.The window for prospective candidates to submit nomination petitions is still open. Candidates have till Jan. 23 to file petitions with the city clerk. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Scott Beilfuss Jamie Porta City Council Politics Candidacy Resident Organizer Seat Petition Candidate Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Day Precip Temp Fri 5% 27° 46° Fri Friday 46°/27° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:32:07 AM Sunset: 05:13:38 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 36° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:48 AM Sunset: 05:14:41 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 63% 29° 40° Sun Sunday 40°/29° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 07:31:28 AM Sunset: 05:15:44 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mon 38% 30° 41° Mon Monday 41°/30° Chance of afternoon rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:31:05 AM Sunset: 05:16:48 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Tue 56% 27° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/27° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:30:40 AM Sunset: 05:17:53 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Wed 24% 23° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:13 AM Sunset: 05:18:59 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 41% 20° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/20° Afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:29:44 AM Sunset: 05:20:05 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business