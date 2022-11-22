2 more arrests made in fatal shooting
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a Nov. 9 shooting that left a 29-year-old Grand Junction man dead.
Jeff Brewer was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with the murder of Lucas Terry, who died from a gunshot wound. Caleb Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Nov. 10, and Jessica Terry, 30, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with second-degree murder.
According to arrest affidavits, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call the morning of Nov. 9 at a pair of campers parked near each other on 22 Road. When police arrived, the victim, Lucas Terry, had been shot in the chest but was still alive. He soon died at the scene.
A witness told the Sheriff’s Office that she and Lucas had been in her camper when Brewer arrived, saying he wanted to collect some of his belongings.
Brewer was accompanied by two or three other people, according to the witness, who were wearing masks.
One of those was Lucas Terry’s ex-wife, Jessica Terry, according to the affidavits. Police contacted Brewer and Jessica Terry in Delta the day of the shooting.
Brewer told police he had been in Delta at the time of the shooting. He then requested an attorney.
Jessica Terry told police she, Brewer and Jones went to the trailer to get Brewer’s personal items and wore bandanas over their faces.
Jones and Jessica Terry told police Lucas Terry was shot during a struggle for a gun with Brewer. The witness told police Lucas Terry was shot while Brewer was trying to enter the camper, and he and Brewer were both armed.
Jones was shot in the leg during the altercation, according to the affidavits. Jessica Terry told police Lucas Terry had shot Jones.
The group left after Jones was shot, according to the affidavit.
A search of Jessica Terry’s car yielded a revolver, a camera that matched the description of a camera that was removed from one of the campers, and suspected methamphetamine.
In an interview with the Sheriff’s Office, Jones told investigators he had been instructed to remove cameras from the campers.
In addition to murder, Jones was charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Jessica Terry has been charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession, in addition to murder. Her next court appearance is Wednesday.
Brewer has been charged with murder, as well as aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault of a police officer or firefighter while in custody, possession of weapons by a previous offender, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Man charged with attempted murder
A Grand Junction man was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police said he cut his roommate’s neck with a knife.
Joseph McMillan, 32, was arrested after a man who said he was McMillan’s roommate in an apartment on North Avenue received emergency medical treatment for a wound that looked like his throat had been cut, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man whose throat had been cut told police McMillan, his roommate, was the one who cut his throat.
McMillan was taken into custody without incident, and a sweep of the apartment turned up knives and what appeared to be blood, according to the affidavit.
According to police, McMillan told investigators he hears voices that tell him to do crazy things.
McMillan is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is due to appear in court Nov. 29.