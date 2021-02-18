Two more people have thrown their hats into the ring to be the Democratic Party’s challenger to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2022 for the 3rd Congressional District.
Those two are state Rep. Donald Valdez, D-La Jara, and Pueblo resident Soledad Sandoval Tafoya.
The two join three others who already have announced their intention to seek the nomination: state Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail; Glenwood Springs attorney Colin Wilhelm; and Westcliffe rancher Gregg Harrison Smith.
Valdez, who tried to get the nomination last year but dropped out of the race before the June primary, said Boebert’s actions since taking office have prompted him to try again, particularly over the Silt Republican’s attempts to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.
“Lauren Boebert has proven to be a threat to our democracy, and her peddling of dangerous conspiracy theories isn’t doing anything good for us here,” said Valdez, who made headlines statewide Wednesday when he tried to get the Colorado House to launch an investigation into a Republican representative who attended the Jan. 6 rally.
He said Boebert’s role in that day’s events should be looked at, too.
“Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the people in the district are looking for accountability, and looking for somebody who’s going to stand up for what’s right,” Valdez said. “There needs to be an investigation into Boebert and her actions.”
While there have been calls from inside and outside of Congress to investigate members’ possible role in the riot, it is unknown if Boebert is a target of any investigations.
Boebert has repeatedly denied having any role in the riots, which left five people dead and many others injured, and has publicly condemned the violence that took place.