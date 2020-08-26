Two more measures have qualified for the fall election this week, one to require voter approval of any new government-run enterprise if it raises a certain amount of money, and the other to create a paid family leave program.
One measure would create a state-run Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which would allow workers to apply for paid time off of up to 12 weeks and be funded equally by every employer and employee in the state.
Under it, employees for the first two years would pay 0.9% of their annual wages into the program, with employers paying that same amount for each of their workers. That percentage would be adjusted in 2025 to maintain a certain level in a special fund to pay benefits and administrative costs, which is projected to be about $1.3 billion a year.
The other measure, pushed by the right-leaning Colorado Action Fund and Americans for Prosperity, is aimed at curbing the creation of enterprises allowed under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Those enterprises, often known as government-run businesses, have grown exponentially since TABOR’s passage in 1992.
Under TABOR, just about any government service can be turned into an enterprise, but only if it takes less than 10% in tax dollars, such as colleges or universities. That means most are supported by fees, such as the state’s Road and Bridge Fund, which uses money from vehicle registrations to pay for certain transportation projects.
Under the new initiative, any proposed enterprise that is projected to take in $100 million or more in fees in its first five years must first go before voters for approval.
It joins seven other measures that have already qualified for the fall ballot:
n Repealing a state law that would have Colorado join the National Popular Vote Compact, under which Colorado’s Electoral College votes would be based on the national popular vote for president.
n Increasing tobacco and nicotine taxes by $294 million, which would include all vaping and e-cigargette products, with the money going for public school funding.
n Allowing charitable gaming activities, such as bingos or raffles, to hire managers or operators to run them.
n Repealing the state’s 1982 Gallagher Amendment that determines property tax obligations between residential and commercial property.
n Amending the state’s Constitution to say that only a citizen rather than every citizen is allowed to vote.
n Authorizing the restoration of gray wolves into certain areas of the Western Slope.
n Prohibiting late-term abortions, which is defined as a fetus that is more than 22 weeks old.
n Reducing the state’s income tax rate from the current 4.63% to 4.55%.
Petition signatures for one other measure still are being counted, and could qualify for the ballot as well. That proposal would allow voters in the state’s three casino towns — Central City, Blackhawk and Cripple Creek — to expand bet amounts beyond the current $100 limit, and to decide what types of games would be offered.